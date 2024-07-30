In pictures: New Forest's country show under way

One of the country's largest agricultural shows has opened its gates to thousands of visitors for the first of its three days.

The New Forest and Hampshire County Show started on Tuesday, and is expected to attract more than 90,000 visitors.

The event, which has been running for more than 100 years, takes place at the New Park showground, near Brockenhurst

It features equestrian classes, livestock competitions and horticultural displays as well as dozens of trade stands.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

More on this story

Related internet links