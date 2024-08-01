Your pictures of Scotland: 19-26 July

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law. You can find more information here.
"Food Wars" hosts Harry Kersh and Joe Avella travel across New York to find the best tacos in the city. They'll be visiting three different locations in just one day to see what the city has to offer. This is "Food Tours."
(Reuters) -Hotel operator Marriott International lowered its forecast for 2024 room revenue growth on Wednesday, citing softer domestic travel demand in China and North America, sending its shares down about 4%. Marriott expects its revenue per available room (RevPAR), an important metric for the hospitality industry, to grow between 3% and 4% this year, lowering the top end of the range from 5%. Global companies have been lowering annual sales and profit expectations as consumer sentiment was hurt by weakness in China's economy.
Vice President Harris halved former President Trump’s 2024 lead in a newly relaunched national polling average that replaces President Biden with Harris as Trump’s likely Democratic opponent. The first iteration of Cook Political Report’s (CPR) new average, relaunched on Wednesday, shows Trump leading Harris by 1.3 points — 47.5 percent support to 46.2 percent. In the…
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M