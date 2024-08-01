Your pictures of Scotland: 19-26 July

Anthony Stripp captured this interesting character on a trip to the Isle of Skye. [Anthony Stripp]

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 26 July.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules on photography that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

"You see a lot of lovely things watering the garden, then a wee surprise," says Angela Martin of East Kilbride. [Angela Martin]

"I like the curving lines that lead me towards my destination, and the ever-present clouds we've had this summer," says Peter Land of his walk to Blackness Castle, near Linlithgow. [Peter Land]

Yosia Christen from Switzerland captured this razorbill, which looks like it is laughing, at RSPB Scotland's Fowlsheugh reserve in Aberdeenshire. [Yosia Christen]

Janice Taylor says a circular window made a "perfect frame" for this view from her window in Portvadie, Argyll and Bute. [Janice Taylor]

"I saw three ships," says Kirsty Campbell Love of this view from the Victorian Gardens in Rothesay. [Kirsty Campbell Love]

A cat in Plockton taken by Dwight McAnear from Colorado in the USA. [Dwight McAnear]

A view from Glencallum Bay on the Isle of Bute from Hannah Dunn. [Hannah Dunn]

Noctilunar clouds over Kirkwall from Brian Dorling. [Brian Dorling]

"Lovely sand ripples at sunrise on the East Beach at North Berwick," says Pat Christie. [Pat Christie]

The Castle Craig rideout ahead of Langholm Common Riding is seen in action in this image from Alistair Warwick. [Alistair Warwick]

Alastair Nunn from Dunfermline captured this train on the bridge at Montrose. [Alastair Nunn]

"Glencoe is one of the most stunning Highland glens in Scotland with breathtaking scenery along the pass, you often get the best views travelling east to west," says Farnoush Hayati. [Farnoush Hayati]

A "cracking image" of rain clouds over Aberdeen beach from Natalie Gallan. [Natalie Gallan]

Elspeth Shaw from Largs recently took a snap of this fellow looking out to the Bass Rock from North Berwick. [Elspeth Shaw]

"He's coming for you! Better run, albeit slowly," says Jacki Gordon of this red-footed tortoise at Calderglen Park in East Kilbride. [Jacki Gordon]

"I took this photo at Glasgow Queen Street Station," says Andrew Henderson. "I loved the effect of the shadow and light cast on the wall and steps." [Andrew Henderson]

"Whilst out for a drive near Kinneff [in Aberdeenshire], I chanced upon this beautifully-tended flower display on the grass verge near Fernieflatt farm," says Jim Smith. [Jim Smith]

Charlie McGinn caught this view of Helensburgh seafront whilst out kayaking in the July sunshine. [Charlie McGinn]

"This bright yellow blanket matched the sunshine on a walk around Pittenweem," says Liz Rodger. [Liz Rodger]

"What a glorious day on the island of Harris," says Laura Macfadyen. [Laura Macfadyen]

"We were walking on some limestone pavement near Blair Atholl and spotted these little gems hiding at our feet," says Friedy Luther. [Friedy Luther]

Walter Baxter spotted a bottlenose dolphin off the Berwickshire coast. [Walter Baxter]

"Plenty of these flowers around in the summer season," says Alli McMahon. [Alli McMahon]

Alyson Macdonald sent in this striking Edinburgh skyline image. [Alyson Macdonald]

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law. You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.