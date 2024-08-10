Your pictures of Scotland: 2-9 August

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law. You can find more information here.
"Difficult, but worth it. Every time I wake up on a beautiful spring day, all it takes is a glance out my window across the blue horizon of Paris to recall that I'm among the luckiest people in the world."
Italy's balneari -- or beach managers -- closed their umbrellas for a few hours on Friday in a symbolic protest against the government's failure to resolve a dispute with the European Union about opening up their business to outside competition. Lucrative licences to rent out sun loungers and beach umbrellas, and manage beach bars and restaurants are traditionally family-controlled and passed down from one generation to another in Italy. The European Union ordered Italy to put its 28,000 beach licenses up for public tender in 2006, but successive Italian governments have dragged their feet, despite pressure from Brussels.
Did several swimmers at the Paris Olympics really wear swimsuits with the message "Not a dude!" emblazoned on their crotch to protest against the participation of transgender athletes? That was the claim made in a bunch of social media posts from August 2 and July 28, which include what they say is photo proof of the athletes in these crude outfits. However, it turns out that these photos were digitally altered, using AI. If you only have a minute… Several photos have been circulating online pur
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet behind t
"My breaking point was last week when he came home with the food I made him. When I asked him why his lunch bag was still full of what I had made him in the morning, he said she had made him food, and he didn't want to seem rude and waste it."