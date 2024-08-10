Your pictures of Scotland: 2-9 August

Jimmy Reid took this incredible photograph of a long eared owl in the Pentland hills coughing up a pellet. [Jimmy Reid]

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 2-9 August

An uphill struggle – John Kay took this picture of a performer pushing a piano up the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. [John Kay]

Jill Boyd took this photo of Highland ponies in the hills above Poolewe in Wester Ross. [Jill Boyd]

Charlie McGinn took this photo as he was walking across the sand dunes at Melvich Beach looking over to Orkney. [Charlie McGinn ]

Jacki Gordon saw badgers in the Galloway Forest. [Jacki Gordon]

A nice shot of the Forth Bridge at sunset by Bill Bennett. [William Bennett]

Sean Harrower had a face off with an Osprey, after it made a successful dive near Huntly, Aberdeenshire. [Sean Harrower ]

Richard Hall photographed this Puffin flying in to feed its chick at Sumburgh Head, Shetland. [Richard Hall ]

Lili Stirling saw this beautiful tree near Strachan Aberdeenshire. [Lili Stirling ]

George Henderson, of 45 Degrees Mountaineering Club, found this mountain goat on Aonach Eagach ridge. [ George Henderson ]

Dwight McAnear captured the colour of Victoria Street in Edinburgh. [Dwight McAnear ]

Julie McKenzie met 'traffic chaos' at Fionnphort on the Isle of Mull. [Julie McKenzie ]

Les Sloan captured the beauty of 'Barra Airport'. [Les Sloan]

Sylvia Beaumont saw these ponies walking in a neat line at North Berwick Law in the late evening sun. [Sylvia Beaumont]

David McErlane took this panoramic shot of Kirkintilloch Rob Roy's first game at their new ground in Kirkintilloch. [David McErlane ]

Eswyl Fell took this photograph at Culloden Battlefield on Culloden Moor, Inverness. [Eswyl Fell]

Jim Sloss took this picture at the top of St Vincent Street in Glasgow of a bus parade marking the centenary of corporation buses. [Jim sloss]

Sunil Gogna's photo of the Edinburgh skyline from Calton Hill. [Sunil Gogna]

Emma Legge said this jellyfish made a gorgeous splash of colour on Broughty Ferry beach. [Emma Legge]

Jon Davey captured the sun coming out from beneath the clouds - creating dramatic silhouettes of the rooftops on Portobello Promenade and the scaffolding on the steeple of Portobello & Joppa Parish Church. [Jon Davey]

Jamie Ballantine took this photograph from The Carse of Stirling of the Wallace Monument silhouetted by the sunrise and morning mist. [Jamie Ballantine]

Jenna Birnie was at the Cunningsburgh Agricultural Show in Shetland and said she was very taken with this inquisitive hen. [Jenna Birnie]

Alec Davies was at the Edinburgh Fringe when he took this picture of the view down the High Street. [Alec Davies]

David Crawford saw this adult Great Crested Grebe bringing a fish for its chick - also known as humbug chicks due to their black and white stripes like the sweet - at Hogganfield Loch in Glasgow. [David Crawford]

