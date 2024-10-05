Your pictures of Scotland: 27 September - 4 October

Autumn leaves in Motherwell on the Barons Haugh
John Dyer captured this beautiful autumnal scene in Motherwell on the Barons Haugh. [John Dyer]

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 September and 4 October.

Rook in Helensburgh
Graham Christie took this picture of a rook in his Helensburgh Garden. [Graham Christie]
Oban
Steven Neish was looking back from the North Pier on a sunny day in Oban. [Steven Neish]
Ayr
Victor Tregubov shot this low tide composition near Ayr. [Victor Tregubov]
Sunset on Niseaboist beach on the Isle of Harris
Sandra Baird caught the sunset on Niseaboist beach on the Isle of Harris. [Sandra Baird]
Wild camp on Gathersnow Hill in the Borders
Julie Odell took this photo of her husband Tim and dogTilly, looking out at the setting sun from their wild camp on Gathersnow Hill in the Borders. [Julie Odell]
Commando Memorial above Spean Bridge.
Richard Castro caught this atmospheric light at the Commando Memorial above Spean Bridge. [Richard Castro]
Wash day at Cellardyke Harbour in Fife
Penelope O'Connor took this picture of wash day at Cellardyke Harbour in Fife. [Penelope O'Connor ]
Cairngorms from helicopter
Suzi Watson took this picture of the Cairngorms from a helicopter. [Suzi Watson]
Snail in Erskine
Scott Redford said the early morning autumn sun made it look like this snail had a light inside its shell at the Clyde in Erskine. [Scott Redford]
Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen
Alana Willox took this picture of an autumnal Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen. [Alana Willox]
Squirrel in Glasgow
Svitlana Ivantsiv said a squirrel comes to visit her family in Glasgow, jumping on the windowsill and looking inside as though asking for a treat. [Svitlana Ivantsiv]
Stalker Castle in Glencoe
Duncan Horwell captured the beauty of Stalker Castle off the coast of Port Appin. [Duncan Horwell ]
Cattle chilling out at Balnakeil Bay
John Wittgreffe discovered these cattle chilling out at Balnakeil Bay. [John Wittgreffe]
Barra beach
Derrick Tipple watched new arrivals landing on the beach at Barra. [Derrick Tipple]
Sunrise over Motherwell
John Dyer had a "sunrise moment" in Motherwell. [John Dyer]
Young pipers from the Isle of Barra playing at a community event on Borve Machair.
Lisa MacNeil saw these young pipers from the Isle of Barra playing at a community event on Borve Machair. [Lisa MacNeil]
Linlithgow 10k
Roddy Simpson captured this colourful scene at the mass start of the Linlithgow 10k. [Roddy Simpson]
The Drongs in Shetland
Andrew Briggs took this incredible picture of The Drongs in Shetland. [Andrew Briggs]
The Barras Market in Glasgow
Mark Coles said this picture showed the unique character of the Barras Market in Glasgow [Mark Coles]
Roe deer in Edinburgh
Glenys Norquay found herself locked in a staring contest with a young roe deer - a perfect moment during her walk in Liberton, Edinburgh. [Glenys Norquay]
Bike in Fort William High Street.
Hazel Thomson came across this beautifully kitted out bicycle in Fort William High Street. [Hazel Thomson ]
Some sheep in Ayrshire
Some sheep in Ayrshire by Katey Munn [Katey Munn]
Crawick Multiverse, near Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway
Kay Ringwood loved Crawick Multiverse, near Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway. [Kay Ringwood]
Mushrooms growing in Edinburgh
Not mush room for them: Alistair Murphy took this picture of mushrooms growing on an old tree stump while out walking through woodland in Craiglockhart, Edinburgh. [Alistair Murphy]
Antonine Wall on Croy Hill in Kilsyth
William Warnock took this picture on the route of the Antonine Wall on Croy Hill in Kilsyth. [William Warnock]
White-tailed eagle on the Isle of Mull
Paul Bradley saw this white-tailed eagle on the Isle of Mull. [Paul Bradley]
Crinan canal at Cairnbaan
Aileen Gillies had a lovely start to October on the Crinan canal at Cairnbaan. [Aileen Gillies]
North Berwick
Pat Christie saw this pretty shop window in North Berwick celebrating the arrival of autumn. [Pat Christie]
Salisbury crags in Edinburgh
Mahesh Dananjaya captured 'Edinburgh at its finest' at Salisbury Crags. [Mahesh Dananjaya]
Two wood pigeons sharing breakfast in Greenock
Helen Baird saw these two wood pigeons sharing breakfast in Greenock. [Helen Baird ]
Loch Tay
Gary Marsh had a 'lovely autumnal walk' above Loch Tay, before dropping down to Kenmore to watch the sunset through this bridge. [Gary Marsh]
Paddle boarding at Lochcarron
Claire Glasgow took this shot of her son taking a photo of the sunset from his paddle board at Lochcarron. [Claire Glasgow]

