Your pictures of Scotland: 27 September - 4 October

On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.This came as a surprise to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals d