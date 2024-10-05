Your pictures of Scotland: 27 September - 4 October

John Dyer captured this beautiful autumnal scene in Motherwell on the Barons Haugh. [John Dyer]

Graham Christie took this picture of a rook in his Helensburgh Garden. [Graham Christie]

Steven Neish was looking back from the North Pier on a sunny day in Oban. [Steven Neish]

Victor Tregubov shot this low tide composition near Ayr. [Victor Tregubov]

Sandra Baird caught the sunset on Niseaboist beach on the Isle of Harris. [Sandra Baird]

Julie Odell took this photo of her husband Tim and dogTilly, looking out at the setting sun from their wild camp on Gathersnow Hill in the Borders. [Julie Odell]

Richard Castro caught this atmospheric light at the Commando Memorial above Spean Bridge. [Richard Castro]

Penelope O'Connor took this picture of wash day at Cellardyke Harbour in Fife. [Penelope O'Connor ]

Suzi Watson took this picture of the Cairngorms from a helicopter. [Suzi Watson]

Scott Redford said the early morning autumn sun made it look like this snail had a light inside its shell at the Clyde in Erskine. [Scott Redford]

Alana Willox took this picture of an autumnal Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen. [Alana Willox]

Svitlana Ivantsiv said a squirrel comes to visit her family in Glasgow, jumping on the windowsill and looking inside as though asking for a treat. [Svitlana Ivantsiv]

Duncan Horwell captured the beauty of Stalker Castle off the coast of Port Appin. [Duncan Horwell ]

John Wittgreffe discovered these cattle chilling out at Balnakeil Bay. [John Wittgreffe]

Derrick Tipple watched new arrivals landing on the beach at Barra. [Derrick Tipple]

John Dyer had a "sunrise moment" in Motherwell. [John Dyer]

Lisa MacNeil saw these young pipers from the Isle of Barra playing at a community event on Borve Machair. [Lisa MacNeil]

Roddy Simpson captured this colourful scene at the mass start of the Linlithgow 10k. [Roddy Simpson]

Andrew Briggs took this incredible picture of The Drongs in Shetland. [Andrew Briggs]

Mark Coles said this picture showed the unique character of the Barras Market in Glasgow [Mark Coles]

Glenys Norquay found herself locked in a staring contest with a young roe deer - a perfect moment during her walk in Liberton, Edinburgh. [Glenys Norquay]

Hazel Thomson came across this beautifully kitted out bicycle in Fort William High Street. [Hazel Thomson ]

Some sheep in Ayrshire by Katey Munn [Katey Munn]

Kay Ringwood loved Crawick Multiverse, near Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway. [Kay Ringwood]

Not mush room for them: Alistair Murphy took this picture of mushrooms growing on an old tree stump while out walking through woodland in Craiglockhart, Edinburgh. [Alistair Murphy]

William Warnock took this picture on the route of the Antonine Wall on Croy Hill in Kilsyth. [William Warnock]

Paul Bradley saw this white-tailed eagle on the Isle of Mull. [Paul Bradley]

Aileen Gillies had a lovely start to October on the Crinan canal at Cairnbaan. [Aileen Gillies]

Pat Christie saw this pretty shop window in North Berwick celebrating the arrival of autumn. [Pat Christie]

Mahesh Dananjaya captured 'Edinburgh at its finest' at Salisbury Crags. [Mahesh Dananjaya]

Helen Baird saw these two wood pigeons sharing breakfast in Greenock. [Helen Baird ]

Gary Marsh had a 'lovely autumnal walk' above Loch Tay, before dropping down to Kenmore to watch the sunset through this bridge. [Gary Marsh]

Claire Glasgow took this shot of her son taking a photo of the sunset from his paddle board at Lochcarron. [Claire Glasgow]

