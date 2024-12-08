Your pictures on the theme of 'fluids'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "fluids". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Richard Morasci: "In preparation for the Thanksgiving Day meal I was hosting, I started cleaning some tarnished silver candlestick holders in soapy water." [Richard Morasci]

Mairi Clare Dunlin: "A warming fluid for an autumn day." [Mairi Clare Dunlin]

Tony Cook: "During Covid I went out as often as possible with my camera, to help keep me sane. One morning after a downpour I spotted these tables outside a restaurant in Hereford. The sun was out and was being reflected from the restaurant window, highlighting the puddles on the tables." [Tony Cook]

Jane Luetkens: "On a very cold day, the frozen water was slowly becoming fluid again." [Jane Luetkens]

Keith Brooke: "A pebble defying the waves on Aldeburgh beach." [Keith Brooke]

Rajitha Cruz: "This picture was taken in Baselland, Switzerland. A worker’s cup of tea during a tea break." [Rajitha Cruz]

Elena Raikhlin: "I captured this image in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, on a calm, foggy September day. It reflects the interplay of mist, water and fog, fluids constantly shifting and blending into one another, transforming the scene. The ship serves as an anchor, a solid presence within the ever-changing flow of these elements." [Elena Raikhlin]

Adam Bullock: "Splash! The sea - being very fluid on Aberystwyth promenade. At high tide with a bit of wind, the waves often break over the prom. This was at 10am. By the high tide, at 10pm, Storm Ashley was in full swing and I couldn't have stood on this spot, even if I'd wanted to." [Adam Bullock]

Shane Barker: "Photographing a toy turtle falling into a vase of water took a great deal of trial and error. But the results showed what happens to the fluid when the turtle hits the water." [Shane Barker]

Peter Lassaline: "With the right combination of light, time and photographic gadgetry, one can capture the moment just after a water drop collides with the splash of a preceding water drop that fell into a cup of water." [Peter Lassaline]

Andrew Hilton: "The mixing effect resulting from coloured inks being dripped into a tank of water. Messy, but great fun." [Andrew Hilton]

Danny Hudson: "Olive oil and water droplets." [Danny Hudson]

Robert Wanerman: "A thermal pool in Iceland. If you look closely, you can see all three stages of matter: solid, liquid and gas." [Robert Wanerman]

Ian Refault: "Autumn leaves, taken in Greenwich Park, London, late afternoon, with great light on the pond as the sun went down." [Ian Refault]

Miran Norderland: "Following a brief summer rain, I was mesmerised by a perfectly positioned liquid sphere on a single leaf, mirroring my surroundings." [Miran Norderland]

Sai Revathi Singaraju: "When the sun sets, even a glass of wine becomes a canvas." [Sai Revathi Singaraju]

Rachael Blakey: "The fluids are a mixture of oil and water, and I captured the reflections of music notes through the water mixture. Location: New Brunswick, Canada." [Rachael Blakey]

Joan Murray: "Sunlight through my window cast a shadow of a bottle on my bookcase." [Joan Murray]

