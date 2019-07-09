Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'absurd' for no photos at Wimbledon request

Piers Morgan has criticised Meghan Markle after it emerged her security team reportedly tried to stop tennis fans taking pictures of her at Wimbledon.

Tennis fans were thrilled when the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon last week to support her friend Serena Williams.

But while the television cameras and official photographers were able to capture the royal cheering on her pal, according to reports those sitting closest to the duchess were asked not to take photographs because she was there “in a private capacity.”