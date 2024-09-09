Pigs in schools 'help to improve pupil wellbeing'

Micropigs Tiny Tim and Tina like to look smart at school [Animal News Agency ]

Teachers said adopting pigs at their schools had boosted the wellbeing of pupils.

Year 4 teacher Olivia Goddard from Waterside Primary Academy in Chesham said having three of the animals there had been "amazing" and taught children about responsibility and nurturing.

The pigs were provided by a scheme run by Kew Little Pigs, a farm in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

Eight-year-old Hari, a pupil at Danesfield School in Marlow, said: "It's really calming, especially when they lie down when you are brushing them."

Schools must create a pig care rota and take part in a course before the animals arrive, the farm said [Animal News Agency ]

Olivia Mikhail, the farm's owner, said schools must prove they have enough space and can care for the animals properly.

"Caring for an animal at home is not possible for some children but by spending time with the pigs in this way, they get all the great social and emotional benefits," she said.

Olivia Mikhail said the Pigs in Schools scheme was their "jewel in the crown" [Animal News Agency ]

Ms Goddard said: "This has been one of the most amazing things we have done, not only has it helped the children teaching them responsibility and nurturing, but it is also very good with the wellbeing side.

"It was wonderful how instantly the children naturally warmed to the pigs, when they go into the pig pen their whole demeanour changes."

Waterside has created the role of Pig Rangers, where Year 5 pupils feed and clean the pigs each morning before school starts.

The pigs are tame and love the interaction, the farm said [Animal News Agency ]

Robert Colley, head teacher of Danesfield School, said the pigs were now "a much-loved part" of its community.

"The children are always helping to look after them, feeding, brushing, mucking out and even reading them stories or pieces of writing they have written about them.

"The pigs are a great way of bringing the curriculum to life, while developing life skills and promoting positive wellbeing for our pupils."

