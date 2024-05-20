Pineville’s first brewery has officially made its way to Waxhaw.

Another spot has officially joined the lineup of local breweries in Waxhaw.

After months of anticipation, Middle James Brewing Company’s newest location is now open for business in the space formerly home to The Dreamchaser’s Brewery, which closed in February.

Middle James Brewing, which also recently expanded to Rock Hill, originally opened its doors about five years ago in Pineville.

Now beer lovers in Waxhaw can get a taste of the beloved brewery in the family-friendly space with over a dozen beers on tap.

Middle James Brewing Company has three locations across the Charlotte area.

“We have said many times that the cities we plant seeds in with our brewery locations are more than just an address. We look to grow roots in those towns that will bring us even closer to the folks that live there,” the team said in its first announcement of the expansion.

“We hope that the town of Waxhaw will be just as thrilled as we are to be joining many other incredible businesses with solid roots. Neil and the folks at Dreamchaser’s Brewery created a wonderful spot, one that many of us created lifelong memories in, and one that gave many a feeling of hometown comfort. This is exactly the type of place and feeling that we plan to carry on at Middle James Brewing – WXW.”

Though the team didn’t necessarily set their sights on Waxhaw specifically, they say they are excited about having a new taproom in the community.

“When Dreamchaser’s went up for sale, he [the owner] knew it was a great location and how much they were loved in the community, and that it was kind of … too good of an opportunity to pass up,” Justin Rawlings, general manager, told CharlotteFive.

Middle James Brewing Company in Waxhaw is family-friendly with arcade games and an outdoor patio space.

In addition to arcade games and a pet-friendly patio, the team also plans to have food trucks and weekly social events for guests to enjoy at the taproom too.

“I just want it to be a place where people know they can come and feel at home and, you know, have a good, nice space to hang out with their friends,” Rawlings explained. “We’re working hard to be a part of the community and show that we’re trying to bring a good product and a nice space.”

Location: 400 N Polk St B, Pineville, NC 28134

Location: The Power House, 378 Technology Center Way #1120, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Location: 115 E North Main St, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Instagram: @middlejamesbrewing, @mjbinwaxhaw