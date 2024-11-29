Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Shows Off Loaded Thanksgiving Plate While Spending Holiday with Her Family

Ree Drummond gives viewers a glimpse inside her family's Thanksgiving celebration, posting videos of her turkey feast and extravagant dessert table

If there's one person to go all-out for Thanksgiving, it's Ree Drummond!

The Pioneer Woman blogger and author, who hosts a Food Network cooking show of the same name, shared a glimpse inside her home on Turkey Day for her four-million-plus Instagram followers

Drummond uploaded several posts to her Instagram Stories, showcasing the festivities enjoyed by her family in celebration of the holiday. She posted a mix of photos and videos that featured everything from the food she served to the people who gathered for the feast.

The first clip showed a slow pan of her loaded plate, picturing a colorful slew of Thanksgiving staples piled together while music played in the background.

The plate appeared to consist of turkey along with the classic Thanksgiving sides, including green beans, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, mac & cheese, cranberry sauce and a rice dish. Gravy, too, was added.

Drummond's second slide on her Instagram Stories was a video that captured a few of her family members and guests who joined in her Turkey Day celebration. She and her husband, Ladd Drummond, are parents to two daughters and three sons.

Alex Drummond, the couples eldest child, smiled in the video before the camera panned to a table that showed off a variety of desserts, including pies and cupcakes, that were made for the occasion. "Sweet times, Drummond wrote over the music-backed clip.

The Food Network star's third post was a video of her family and guests smiling and waving as they enjoyed the Thanksgiving feast together. The two tables they sat at were beautifully decorated for the holiday, including autumnal centerpieces like flower bouquets and candlesticks.

The last slide shared on Drummond's Instagram Stories featured a video of the "dish crew." It saw everyone working hard in the kitchen to clean up after they concluded their Thanksgiving meal.

Earlier in the day, Drummond uploaded a photo to her Instagram grid. "This sums me up," she captioned the photo, which featured an image of herself double fisting a Diet Dr. Pepper can and a glass of red wine while sitting at the dessert table and smiling.

Although Thanksgiving just occurred, Drummond's already been in the Christmas spirit. A few days earlier, she shared with her followers a few kitchenware ideas to purchase for the holidays.

"Cookies for Santa! (Or yourself.) 😊 The cutest little cookie and mug sets. (Link in profile…there’s a red one, too!) Warning: My Christmas spirit is comin’ in hot this year,😂" she captioned the video that included a baking demonstration with holiday music playing in the background.

