Pippa Middleton on keeping fit while pregnant

Pippa Middleton shared the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews earlier this month and has revealed that pregnancy will not stop her from picking up a tennis racket.

In the writer's most recent column for Waitrose Weekend, the 34-year-old speaks candidly about how she is keeping fit throughout her pregnancy and offers tips for other mothers-to-be.

"I've been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy," Middleton wrote.





The Duchess of Cambridge's sister revealed that over her past two trimesters she's played doubles, as the game requires less movement, or will instead opt for a 20-minute match with drills for a "full-body workout".

New! Pippa Middleton wrote a fitness article for Waitrose Weekend. She has always loved tennis and is keen to continue playing throughout her pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/FvR2VZ8OQg - MiddletonMaven (@MiddletonMaven) June 28, 2018

And playing while pregnant can have its advantages for competitive tennis lovers, as she joked: "The opposition can get distracted if they know they're matched against someone pregnant (showing good manners), so in the spirit of competition – now is the time to make the most of them holding back!"

Later in the fitness feature, Middleton goes on to detail the positive effects of playing the sport through pregnancy. She lists the health advantages as "improved placental growth, good weight management, as well as reducing back pain, strengthening heart and blood vessels, overall body strength, and reducing the risk of gestational diabetes."



Middleton even gave a shout-out to tennis champion Serena Williams – a fellow guest at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May 19 nuptials – as someone who "famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months".

Rumours that she and husband James Matthews were expecting their first child first emerged back in April shortly before the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed her third child, Prince Louis.

The writer and former party planner finally confirmed the news in her column for Waitrose magazine earlier this month, whereby she talked about the "joys of the first trimester and the challenges she faces in adjusting her exercise regime to be as healthy as possible during this exciting time."

The couple have yet to announce when their first child is due.

