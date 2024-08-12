Pippa Middleton's ladylike mini skirt is ideal for heatwave dressing

Pippa Middleton makes her journey by carriage procession to Buckingham Palace with Margarita Armstrong-Jones following the Royal Wedding of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Getty)

It's hot out there right now! The UK is experiencing a heatwave and as much as we love the sunshine, it's so hard to know what to wear, particularly to work. You want to appear comfortable, but still professional, right? Well, we think we have the solution, and it comes from an outfit Pippa Middleton wore back in 2011.

The sister of the Princess of Wales was snapped running errands around London in 2011, wearing a lightweight, slightly oversized navy top, which she tucked into a coordinating grey mini skirt. So chic! The mother-of-three added navy blue high heels and carried a Modalu bag (more on that later.)

We loved looking through the archives with this one. The mini skirt may be short but it's still respectable, structured and looks smart. In short, it's ideal for the office on a hot day. Full marks, Pippa!

Pippa looked fabulous in this mini skirt back in 2011 (Getty)

Pippa's handbag went viral

In this snap, Pippa was also seen carrying the now defunct bag brand Modalu.

Pippa's Modalu bag went viral (Getty)

This make gained major kudos after Kate's sister and mother Carole were seen with the trendy tote, which generated so much sales value after Pippa carried it, that the label went on to name it after her and produce the style in many more colours. It appears that Pippa is almost as popular as her sister when it comes to fashion!

Pippa at Wimbledon

We last saw the brunette beauty in July at the Wimbeldon Men's finals.

Princess Kate attended the men's singles final alongside her sister Pippa and her daughter Charlotte (Getty Images)

Pippa looked radiant as she sat alongside her sister in the Royal Box.

It was Kate's second public appearance this year since it was revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in April. It was such a special moment when the crowd gave Kate a standing ovation as she entered the atrium. Pippa looked as proud as punch, with her niece, Princess Charlotte in tow.

Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, wowed onlookers in her Beulah London floral dress, which she actually wore to her little brother James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021.