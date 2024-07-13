Pita Pizza Pockets Are The Easy Way To Bring This Comfort Meal On-The-Go

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food — but do you ever wish it was easier to take on the go? Well, it can be with just one simple trick: Use pita bread to transform it into a pizza pocket.

To pull this recipe together, you'll need all of the fixings for your favorite type of pizza, as well as a package of pita bread (choose either white or whole wheat, based on your preference). Cut the pita bread in half to create two pockets. Next, assemble each pocket by spreading sauce along the inside and filling it with cheese and toppings. Bake them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, until the cheese has fully melted.

If you're enjoying the pita pizza pockets at home, let them cool for a few minutes before you dig in, as they will be incredibly hot fresh out of the oven. If you're taking them to go, wrap them in foil to keep them warm and bring napkins — they make for the perfect unexpected picnic food to enjoy with chips or crudites on the side.

What Kind Of Pizza Can You Turn Into A Pita Pocket?

stack of different pizza types - Vadym Petrochenko/Getty Images

The best part about the pita pizza pockets is that you can turn basically any type of pizza into a portable pita. Of course, the easiest place to start is with a basic cheese or pepperoni pizza — just pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni if desired. Another simple recipe would be to make a veggie pizza variation — simply swap out the pepperoni for your favorite sliced veggies.

However, you can also turn more unique and complex pizza recipes into pita pockets. For example, try turning our extra cheesy spinach artichoke pizza into a portable pita. This one requires a little bit more work because the creamy, cheesy sauce is homemade — but the effort will be well worth it when you take a luscious bite. For a spicy pita pizza pocket, copy the fixings from our Calabrian chile spicy flatbread. Or, for a twist on a classic, you can take inspiration for our fully loaded barbecue chicken pizza, which features corn, roasted peppers and onions, along with sliced chicken, mozzarella, and barbecue sauce.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.