From pizza to barbecue: A local restaurant closes its doors for a new one after a decade

Charlotte will be soon saying goodbye to another beloved local restaurant and hello to a new one taking its place.

The Pizza Peel & Tap Room in Plaza Midwood is closing its doors after a decade in business and will soon be transformed into a new home for a popular barbecue joint: The Improper Pig.

“We are profoundly grateful to all of our loyal customers for your support over the years. While this chapter is ending, we look forward to our new sister restaurant concept, the Improper Pig opening soon with an exciting new menu to explore,” the team announced in a statement on social media.

This isn’t the first time the local pizza shop has closed to open one of its sister concepts, CharlotteFive previously reported. The Matthews location of Pizza Peel closed in December 2022 for The Flying Biscuit to take its place in 2023.

The Plaza Midwood location will be closing for good Saturday, May 11, but you’ll still be able to get a taste of The Pizza Peel at the OG restaurant in Cotswold, which was founded in 2008.

The team has not yet announced when the new Improper Pig — which has other locations in Fort Mill and Rea Farms — will be opening.

Editor’s note: Keep an eye out for this space as we reach out to the team to gather more information.

Location: 1600 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 (closing soon)

Location: 4422 Colwick Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211

Menu

Instagram: @thepizzapeel