Pizza Casserole Has All The Cheesy Goodness Of Our Favorite Take-Out

Yields: 6-8 servings

Prep Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 20 mins

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 13"-by-9" glass baking dish with oil.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and 2 tablespoons salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 7 to 9 minutes (pasta should still be slightly undercooked in the center). Drain pasta; set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking into bite-size pieces, until browned and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer sausage to a medium bowl, leaving as much fat in skillet as possible.

In same skillet over medium heat, combine mushrooms and 1 tablespoon oil; season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to bowl with sausage.

In same skillet over medium heat, cook onion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Remove 2 cups sauce and reserve. Fold bell peppers and cooked sausage, mushrooms, and reserved pasta into remaining sauce. Cook, stirring, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Pour half of pasta mixture into prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella. Top with remaining pasta mixture. Pour reserved 2 cups sauce over.