Pizza Casserole Has All The Cheesy Goodness Of Our Favorite Take-Out
Yields: 6-8 servings
Prep Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 1 hour 20 mins
Ingredients
4 tbsp.
extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for pan
12 oz.
cavatappi pasta
2 tbsp.
plus 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 lb.
Italian sausage, casings removed
8 oz.
cremini mushrooms, stemmed and sliced
1
small yellow onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 c.)
2
cloves garlic, finely chopped
3
(8-oz.) cans tomato sauce
1
(14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes
1 1/2 tsp.
dried oregano
1 tsp.
dried basil
1/4 tsp.
crushed red pepper flakes
1/2
green bell pepper, seeds and stem removed, chopped into 1/2" pieces
3 c.
shredded mozzarella, divided
1/3 c.
sliced pepperoni (about 2 oz.)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 13"-by-9" glass baking dish with oil.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and 2 tablespoons salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 7 to 9 minutes (pasta should still be slightly undercooked in the center). Drain pasta; set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking into bite-size pieces, until browned and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer sausage to a medium bowl, leaving as much fat in skillet as possible.
In same skillet over medium heat, combine mushrooms and 1 tablespoon oil; season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to bowl with sausage.
In same skillet over medium heat, cook onion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Remove 2 cups sauce and reserve. Fold bell peppers and cooked sausage, mushrooms, and reserved pasta into remaining sauce. Cook, stirring, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes more.
Pour half of pasta mixture into prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella. Top with remaining pasta mixture. Pour reserved 2 cups sauce over.
Cover pan with foil and bake until hot and bubbling around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove foil, top with remaining 2 cups mozzarella, then pepperoni, and continue to bake until cheese is melted and pepperoni is browned, 15 to 20 minutes more.
