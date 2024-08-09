Pizza Casserole Has All The Cheesy Goodness Of Our Favorite Take-Out

Taylor Ann Spencer
·2 min read

Yields: 6-8 servings

Prep Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 20 mins

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp.

    extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for pan

  • 12 oz.

    cavatappi pasta

  • 2 tbsp.

    plus 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

  • 1 lb.

    Italian sausage, casings removed

  • 8 oz.

    cremini mushrooms, stemmed and sliced

  • 1

    small yellow onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 c.)

  • 2

    cloves garlic, finely chopped

  • 3

    (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce

  • 1

    (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes

  • 1 1/2 tsp.

    dried oregano

  • 1 tsp.

    dried basil

  • 1/4 tsp.

    crushed red pepper flakes

  • 1/2

    green bell pepper, seeds and stem removed, chopped into 1/2" pieces

  • 3 c.

    shredded mozzarella, divided

  • 1/3 c.

    sliced pepperoni (about 2 oz.)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 13"-by-9" glass baking dish with oil.

  2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and 2 tablespoons salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 7 to 9 minutes (pasta should still be slightly undercooked in the center). Drain pasta; set aside.

  3. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add sausage and cook, breaking into bite-size pieces, until browned and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer sausage to a medium bowl, leaving as much fat in skillet as possible.

  4. In same skillet over medium heat, combine mushrooms and 1 tablespoon oil; season with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook, tossing occasionally, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to bowl with sausage.

  5. In same skillet over medium heat, cook onion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 2 tablespoons oil, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, oregano, basil, red pepper flakes, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Remove 2 cups sauce and reserve. Fold bell peppers and cooked sausage, mushrooms, and reserved pasta into remaining sauce. Cook, stirring, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

  6. Pour half of pasta mixture into prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella. Top with remaining pasta mixture. Pour reserved 2 cups sauce over.

  7. Cover pan with foil and bake until hot and bubbling around the edges, about 20 minutes. Remove foil, top with remaining 2 cups mozzarella, then pepperoni, and continue to bake until cheese is melted and pepperoni is browned, 15 to 20 minutes more.

