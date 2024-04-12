The best places for cream tea in Cornwall – and how to enjoy it like a local

At Wavecrest, you can find one of the best cream teas in Cornwall while overlooking dramatic cliffs

A proper Cornish cream tea is made by putting the jam on the scone before the clotted cream. The reason? The cream would melt on scones hot from the oven. A scone is something that must be freshly baked, preferably in a farmhouse Aga, and with a light hand on the baking powder. Sadly, there are lots of cream tea shops that cut corners, especially in holiday resorts.

West Cornwall

Rosemergy Farmhouse, Morvah

Jane Holmes bakes delicious scones on demand in her Aga. Two crusty scones, lashings of cream and jam are served with tea or – if you must – coffee, hot chocolate and juice. There are tables in the pretty walled garden overlooking the sea and in the farmhouse kitchen on wet days. Walk off the calories by taking an easy stroll across fields to the coastal path where you can watch novice climbers attempt to scale the smooth pale granite of Bosigran sea cliff, one of Britain’s most popular climbs.

Top treat: The rich and moist carrot cake.

Contact: rosemergy.com

Prices: £

Trengwainton Tearooms, Penzance

Set in a sunny walled garden alongside the National Trust’s glorious subtropical garden at Trengwainton, there’s plenty of seating inside and out at this tearoom. Scones are made on the premises and come in plain, fruit, cheese or gluten-free varieties and there’s a choice of three jams. The bright chalet-style café also serves up light lunches, a big choice of cakes and a children’s picnic box. The tearoom can be accessed without paying garden entry.

Top treat: A bone-shaped chicken and cheese scone for dogs.

Contact: nationaltrust.org.uk

Prices: ££

Scones at Trengwainton Tearooms are made on the premises and come in plain, fruit, cheese or gluten-free varieties

Lamorna Pottery, Lamorna

This long-established pottery, set in a leafy dell, has a fine reputation for its traditional cream teas. Scones are light with a hint of both salt and sweet and served with local clotted cream and award-winning Cherry Tree preserves in the bright conservatory or out on the lawn. Light lunches, homemade soups and delicious cakes are also available. As well as the pottery’s own stoneware, there’s a fine selection of crafts by local makers on display in the house.

Top treat: A slice of cardamom and almond cake.

Contact: lamornapottery.co.uk

Prices: £

Wavecrest, The Lizard

This pretty wooden chalet with wraparound sea views at Lizard Point has been serving afternoon tea since the 1930s. Scones are baked on the premises: a perfect combination of crusty top and light middle. You can eat in or out at tables just yards from the cliffs where rare Cornish choughs whirl in the thermals. Homemade cakes, ice cream sundaes and proper lunches are also served and the café has a full drinks licence.

Top treat: A glass of Prosecco with high tea.

Contact: wavecrestcornwall.co.uk

Prices: £

Wavecrest is blessed with wraparound sea views at Lizard Point - A.Isko./A.Isko.

North Cornwall

Rectory Farm, Morwenstow

It’s worth making a special journey to this medieval farmhouse in the far north of Cornwall which has been serving Cornish cream teas for 70 years. Baking is done in the original farmhouse kitchen and served on vintage china in the reception rooms or out on the lawn. As befits a perfectly baked scone, there’s a choice of homemade jams and specially blended loose leaf teas include lapsang souchong, Earl Grey, oolong and white peony. Do peek into the Norman church of St John the Baptist next door and stroll out to the cliffs from where you can see Lundy Island on a fine day.

Top treat: A full afternoon tea of quiche, sandwiches, homemade biscuits, scones and meringues.

Contact: rectory-tearooms.co.uk

Prices: £-£££

The Rectory Farm has been serving Cornish cream teas for 70 years

Trevathan, St Endellion

This strawberry farm near Port Isaac is a great favourite with families as there’s plenty of lawn for children to let off steam outside including a play area with swings and climbing frames. The large purpose-built farm shop and café sell all the ingredients for a delicious cream tea to eat in or out. The strawberry jam is homemade using the farm’s own fruit. There’s also a good choice of gluten-free scones and cakes as well as a full lunch menu.

Top treat: The fruit scones may not be proper but they’re delicious.

Contact: trevathanfarm.com

Prices: £

St Mawgan Stores, St Mawgan-in-Pydar

Tucked away in the pretty village of St Mawgan, this cosy tea room set in the cottage garden of the village store is only a five-minute drive from Newquay Airport. As popular with locals as with visitors, all the cakes and scones – including gluten-free options – are homemade as are the preserves and chutneys. Sandwiches, salads and pasties also feature on the menu and a mug of chocolate comes with cream and marshmallows. The shop next door sells locally made ready meals for self-caterers.

Top treat: A savoury cream tea comprising cheese scone, cream cheese and homemade chutney.

Contact: 01637 860303

Opening: April to October

Prices: £

St Mawgan Tea Room is as popular with locals as with visitors

South Cornwall

Fowey Hall, Fowey

To take tea on the sun-baked terrace of this grand Victorian mansion hotel with its grandstand view over the Fowey estuary is pure delight. On cool days it’s served in the elegant drawing room. Teas are loose leaf and scones are baked fresh every day in the restaurant’s kitchen. The jam is from Boddington’s strawberry farm near Mevagissey. There’s the choice of two scones or a single scone and a slice of the cake of the day. Children are welcome and can play safely in the fenced play garden beneath the terrace.

Top treat: A Matilda Afternoon Tea for children with the chef’s take on Bruce Bogtrotter's chocolate cake and newt juice.

Contact: foweyhallhotel.co.uk

Prices: £-£££

Fowey Hall has grandstand view over the Fowey estuary, making afternoon tea here a delightful experience

Miss V’s Tea Room, St Just-in-Roseland

This newly built bakery and tea room stands beside Britain’s most beautiful churchyard, a lush subtropical garden running down to the River Fal. The space has been beautifully designed to complement Amy’s top-class baking. Scones are freshly cooked in batches during the day and served with local clotted cream, Boddington’s jam and a choice of speciality teas. The layer cakes offer further temptation, especially the moist traditional Victoria sponge and the brownies which are made with gluten-free flour.

Top treat: A slice of frangipane tart.

Contact: missvs.co.uk

Prices: £

The afternoon tea spread at Miss V’s Tea Room is beautiful to look at

