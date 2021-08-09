Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Show off your curves in style. These plus-size jumpsuits are perfect for summer, wedding season, and beyond (Photos via Eloquii, 11 Honoré, and Lane Bryant)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Even though jumpsuits don't get the same recognition as other wardrobe staples, we're of the opinion that you can never have too many of the all-in-one style.

An underrated wardrobe MVP, a jumpsuit can take you from the airport to the office to an evening out with minimal effort.

To help you on your jumpsuit journey, we gathered 20 plus-size styles that are worth checking out. From leg-baring rompers you can wear this summer to elegant jumpsuits that are perfect for fall, scroll below to shop the 20 best plus-size jumpsuits you can buy right now, starting at just $32.

Best plus-size jumpsuits under $50

Lane Bryant Crossover Ruched-Shoulder Romper (Photo via Lane Bryant)

Enjoy the last days of summer and show off your mile-long legs in this pretty printed romper. The on-sale style is available in sizes 14 to 40.

SHOP IT: Lane Bryant, $37 (originally $62)

BP. Smocked Crop Jumpsuit (Photo via Nordstrom)

Stylish for summer and beyond, this polka dot jumpsuit will keep you comfy while looking cute. Grab the romper in sizes 1X to 4X.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $49

Molly Bracken Plus Belted Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit (Photo via The Bay)

Refresh your fall wardrobe with this cool military-inspired full-length jumpsuit. The on-sale style is available in sizes 1X, 2X, and 3X.

SHOP IT: The Bay, $42 (originally $105)

BP. Strapless Knit Romper in Ivory/Green (Photo via Nordstrom)

Soak in the remainder of summer in this cute strapless knit romper. This plus-size style is available in two colours and sizes 1X to 4X.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $35

Lane Bryant Multi-Way Off-The-Shoulder Romper (Photo via Lane Bryant)

Hello, stunner! Show off your personality in this eye-catching ruffled romper. Wear the convertible style in one of four ways: on the shoulder, off the shoulder, one shoulder or strapless for endless summer style.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Lane Bryant, $32 (originally $53)

ALSO SEE: These 15 plus-size wedding guest dresses are perfect for fall — and they start at just $23

Best plus-size jumpsuits under $100

Lane Bryant Striped Belted Jumpsuit (Photo via Lane Bryant)

This classic striped jumpsuit features a curve-enhancing belted waist and, best of all — pockets. Take home the romper in sizes 14 to 28.

SHOP IT: Lane Bryant, $90

City Chic Palm Villa Crop Wide Leg Jumpsuit (Photo via Nordstrom)

Give your wardrobe an update with this versatile, flirty jumpsuit. The wide-leg style is available in sizes up to 18W.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $99

Lane Bryant Lena Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit (Photo via Lane Bryant)

Hit the town in this flattering off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Lane Bryant. The versatile style is available in sizes 10 to 28.

SHOP IT: Lane Bryant, $90

ASOS DESIGN Curve Smock Romper (Photo via ASOS)

This gingham printed romper has earned near-perfect reviews on ASOS. "This playsuit is the nicest thing I've ever bought; it's so flattering if you're on the bigger side," writes one shopper. "Hangs great and the size is perfect."

SHOP IT: ASOS, $67

Surpliced Cuff Sleeve Romper in Black (Photo via Eloquii)

Whether you're dressing for date night, weekend brunch, or grabbing drinks with the girls, this thigh-length romper will ensure you do so in style.

SHOP IT: Eloquii, $100

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Best plus-size jumpsuits under $150

Maggie London Utility Romper (Photo via Nordstrom)

This versatile and functional oatmeal-coloured jumpsuit features a belted waist and plenty of pockets and is available in sizes 14W to 24W.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $148

Double Breasted Jumpsuit (Photo via Eloquii)

Gorgeous for summer, this mint green double-breasted jumpsuit is available in sizes 14 to 28.

SHOP IT: Eloquii, $120

Universal Standard Luna Linen Sleeveless Jumpsuit in White (Photo via Universal Standard)

Step out in style in Universal Standard's chic Luna Linen Sleeveless Jumpsuit. The jumpsuit comes in an ultra-wide range of sizes and three colours: black, white, and green.

SHOP IT: Universal Standard, $128

Kiyonna Charisma Crepe Jumpsuit in Black (Photo via Kiyonna)

You'll have a hard time not wearing this sleek belted jumpsuit seven days a week. The crepe jumpsuit is available in three colours and sizes 0X to 5X.

SHOP IT: Kiyonna, $134

Hope & Ivy Plus Puff Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit (Photo via ASOS)

For a limited time only, you can snag this pretty floral jumpsuit for 25 per cent off its regular price of $159. We'd call that a sign, wouldn't you?

SHOP IT: ASOS, $119 (originally $159)

ALSO SEE: We're loving these 15 plus-size sun dresses for summer — starting at just $27

Best plus-size jumpsuits under $250



Flounce Sleeve Jumpsuit (Photo via Eloquii)

Hello, style! Eloquii shoppers can't stop raving about this flattering polka-dot jumpsuit. "This product is a dream! I've never (ever) been a fan of jumpsuits, but this one kept popping up," writes one user. "After reading reviews, I noticed IT LOOKED GOOD ON EVERYONE! It seemed like a magical product - and sure enough, it is! It draws the eye in, is flattering, sassy, and comfortable. DO NOT SLEEP ON THIS PIECE!"

SHOP IT: Eloquii, $150

SIKA Geometric Romper (Photo via Anthropologie)

Make a splash in this colourful geometric jumpsuit. The wear-anywhere style is great for the office, after-work drinks, weekend roaming, and beyond.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $174 (originally $248)

LNA Cass Cozy Jumpsuit (Photo via 11 HONORÉ)

Meet your new year-round jumpsuit. This fitted romper features a drawstring waist and a universally flattering V-neckline.

SHOP IT: 11 HONORÉ, $185

Plenty by Tracy Reese Plaid Scalloped Jumpsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

This luxe plaid jumpsuit is the ultimate summer staple piece. Turn heads in sizes 1X, 2X, and 3X.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $228

Eloquii Faux Leather Jumpsuit (Photo via Eloquii)

Elevate your fall wardrobe with this cool faux leather jumpsuit from Eloquii. The vegan-friendly style is available in sizes 14 to 28.

SHOP IT: Anthropologie, $160

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.