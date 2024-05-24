Popular BBC show confirms return after being taken off air for weeks - details

The BBC logo is seen at the entrance at Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in central London. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Morning Live has confirmed its return date after being taken off air for three weeks. Last Friday, the popular BBC show aired its final programme before taking a short break from the broadcast schedule.

Host Gethin Jones told viewers: "Our last show for three weeks, you'll need the rest!" before confirming that the show would be back on TV screens on 10 June.

Gethin Jones hosts Morning Live (Guy Levy)

The show's official Instagram account confirmed that the show was "on a break" and would return to BBC One next month. In a post shared last week, the caption read: "If you want to watch this week's shows, REACH for the remote and click on iPlayer! Here’s what was on them! Morning Live is on a break, we’ll be back on your screens, Monday 10th June 9.30am. See you then!"

The morning programme usually airs from 9:30am to 10:45am every weekday but has been replaced by Rip Off Britain in the daytime schedule.

Gethin hosts the show alongside fellow permanent presenters Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley, while Kym Marsh fronts Thursday programmes. Various other guest presenters also appear, including Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding.

Morning Live is taking a three-week break from the BBC daytime schedule (BBC)

The three-week break comes just months after the BBC announced a major scheduling change. Back in January, both BBC Breakfast and Morning Live were extended – the former by 15 minutes and the latter by 30.

At the time, Rob Unsworth, BBC Head of Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning said in a statement: "Morning Live was a hit from the start, but we've listened to all those viewers who've asked us if it could be longer, and are delighted and excited to add an extra half hour to its winning mix of warmth, topicality, and must-know tips, hacks and advice."

Helen Skelton became a permanent presenter in January (MCPIX/Shutterstock)

It's an exciting time for the Morning Live team, who recently enjoyed a night out for presenter Michelle's hen-do.

Taking to Instagram, the bride-to-be thanked her co-stars for organising the event. "So many pictures from a fabulous night but I think this one sums it up. Thank you so much to the incredible @bbcmorninglive team for the best hen/stag = sten do! When @emmamorrismorrismorris asked me what I was doing for a hen do and I said nothing, this is what happened next!"

Michelle will tie the knot with her fiancé Ben Ryan, a former rugby union coach and Brentford performance director, on Friday 24 May and her co-stars will no doubt be in attendance.

Michelle Ackerley is getting married on Friday (Getty/Mike Marsland)

Opening up about her nuptials in an interview with Absolutely Magazines earlier this year, the journalist said: "We're toying with the idea of celebrating in Fiji as Ben coached the Fiji sevens team to achieve their gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, so he has a whole other set of family and friends. I think we're going to have a marriage celebration in London, too.

"When you work in sports and telly it's like a military operation to make sure that our diaries are in sync. We've got particularly good at that."