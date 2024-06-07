A popular chef is named to join a pancake pro at new Fort Worth restaurant, sports bar

Brian Olenjack doing menu for Rex’s Bar and Grill

Hey, Bud! Did you ever find out who the chef will be at that new sports bar next to Ol’ South Pancake House?

—Guy waiting in line to order at Old Neighborhood Grill

Much-traveled consulting chef Brian Olenjack promised a Fort Worth restaurant in a “landmark” location.

It turns out he’s doing the menu for Rex’s Bar and Grill, the new sports bar by Ol’ South owner Rex Benson in a former Macaroni Grill at 1505 S. University Drive.

Benson sent a tentative menu with bar appetizers, pizzas, burgers such as a “Big Rex” and entrees such as a smoked pork chop and garlic baked chicken.

Former Weatherford restaurateur Joe Lane is also consulting on Rex’s. With Lane, former steakhouse chef Olenjack and Benson teamed up, Rex’s will definitely have a signature chicken-fried steak.

Watch for it to open about mid-football season.

Rex’s Bar & Grill will have a billboard with an overhead sports ticker when it opens in late summer or early fall in Fort Worth.

As Rubio’s shrinks, Fuzzy’s is facing crowded taco market

Hey, Bud! (On a post about many Rubio’s taco shops in San Diego closing) Is Fuzzy’s safe?

—Debbie at facebook.com/diningguy

Yes, Fuzzy’s is safe from minimum wage issues like California restaurants face.

But no, it’s not safe from the ongoing oversaturation of the taco market.

Lamb chops with saffron rice and grilled vegetables and an order of hummus at Terra Mediterranean Grill in 2010.

Terra still moving back into Artisan Circle

Hey, Bud! Have you heard anything about Terra reopening?

—Lots of Eats Beat readers

The signs are going up at 2932 Crockett St. in Artisan Circle, a half-block east across the street from the former location.

It’s real. But no opening date yet.