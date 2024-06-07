A popular chef is named to join a pancake pro at new Fort Worth restaurant, sports bar
Brian Olenjack doing menu for Rex’s Bar and Grill
Hey, Bud! Did you ever find out who the chef will be at that new sports bar next to Ol’ South Pancake House?
—Guy waiting in line to order at Old Neighborhood Grill
Much-traveled consulting chef Brian Olenjack promised a Fort Worth restaurant in a “landmark” location.
It turns out he’s doing the menu for Rex’s Bar and Grill, the new sports bar by Ol’ South owner Rex Benson in a former Macaroni Grill at 1505 S. University Drive.
Benson sent a tentative menu with bar appetizers, pizzas, burgers such as a “Big Rex” and entrees such as a smoked pork chop and garlic baked chicken.
Former Weatherford restaurateur Joe Lane is also consulting on Rex’s. With Lane, former steakhouse chef Olenjack and Benson teamed up, Rex’s will definitely have a signature chicken-fried steak.
Watch for it to open about mid-football season.
As Rubio’s shrinks, Fuzzy’s is facing crowded taco market
Hey, Bud! (On a post about many Rubio’s taco shops in San Diego closing) Is Fuzzy’s safe?
—Debbie at facebook.com/diningguy
Yes, Fuzzy’s is safe from minimum wage issues like California restaurants face.
But no, it’s not safe from the ongoing oversaturation of the taco market.
Terra still moving back into Artisan Circle
Hey, Bud! Have you heard anything about Terra reopening?
—Lots of Eats Beat readers
The signs are going up at 2932 Crockett St. in Artisan Circle, a half-block east across the street from the former location.
It’s real. But no opening date yet.