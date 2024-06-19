The Popular Frozen Dinner We'll Always Pick Up On A Grocery Run

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no denying that frozen dinners are convenient, but their quality can often leave a lot to be desired. However, some selections outshine the rest to offer both convenience and amazing flavors in one neat little package. This is definitely the case with Daily Meal's top selection in our ranking of the most popular frozen dinners. Coming in at number one, Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala Naanwich is truly a cut above in terms of quality. It's also quite ingenious from a design perspective, as it packs the delicious ingredients you know and love in chicken tikka masala into a delightful little naan pouch.

In addition to unbeatable flavors, this naanwich is also quite nutritious. Each serving boasts 15 grams of protein (with each naanwich weighing about 10 and a half ounces), which makes up 24% of a person's daily value when eating 2,000 calories per day. The chicken used in the dish is free of hormones and antibiotics, and the meal is certified halal (you can learn more by checking out this guide to halal food). While nutrition is an important factor to consider when shopping for frozen dinners, this dish has also received ample praise when it comes to flavor.

Lots Of Shoppers Love Sukhi's Frozen Naanwich

Sukhi's frozen meal package - Sukhi's

If you're intrigued by Sukhi's Chicken Tikka Masala Naanwich, rest assured that the product can be found online and in stores. You can shop for Sukhi's products directly on the website, head to your local Costco, or visit one of many retailers that offer the product. Target is one retailer that carries this and other Sukhi's products, and the chain also features helpful user reviews on its website. Of those who've tried the chicken tikka masala naanwich, 62% have awarded the product 5 stars and 75% would recommend the product to others. Among the many favorable reviews, one person stated, "LOVE the taste...Restaurant quality, but at home."

The naanwich has also garnered some good reviews on Amazon. A reviewer claimed it makes a wonderful lunch, stating, "I keep a couple of these in the freezer at work." Another person described them as "surprisingly delicious" and said they offered an ideal "bread to meat ratio." Not all reviews were as glowing, however; according to one person, their naanwich "had only one piece of chicken," but they attributed this issue to perhaps getting "a bad package."

How To Get The Most Out Of Your Frozen Naanwich

woman looking into microwave - Kanawa_studio/Getty Images

While cooking frozen food couldn't be easier, there are a few tips you can employ to ensure your naanwich turns out beautifully. When using a microwave to cook your meal, lightly dampen a paper towel and wrap it around the naan pouch prior to heating. This ingenious paper towel hack keeps food moist by creating steam, which means your quick naanwich will have the perfect texture.

Keep in mind that you can also air fry frozen microwave dinners if you want a delightfully crispy exterior texture. When air frying frozen food, be mindful of how much you're adding to the basket at once. While it ultimately depends on the size of your air fryer, it's probably best to cook one naanwich at a time to ensure there's enough room for hot air to circulate. Also, you want to turn the naanwich over at least once while cooking to guarantee an even doneness on both sides. Sukhi's tasty frozen meal shows that you can have quality and convenience in the same package, which is why it's the favorite of so many discerning shoppers.

Read the original article on The Daily Meal.