This popular Nespresso is on sale right now — you can save 33% on Amazon

The Nespresso Inissia by Breville is on sale for 33% off. (Photos via Amazon)

If you're an avid coffee drinker, you *absolutely* need the best machine in your corner. If you haven't hopped on the Nespresso train yet, well, you've been missing out on some top-tier brew.

To be honest, even if you do own a Nespresso machine, you'll still want to consider upgrading to this Nespresso Inissia by Breville. It's a game-changer and is currently on sale on Amazon Canada for 33% off.

Yup, you can snag this little red machine for a steal at just $119. It's compact, lightweight and will whip up delicious coffee in a flash — talk about levelling up your coffee game.

Nespresso Inissia by Breville (Photo via Amazon)

$119 $178 at Amazon

The details

This fiery red beauty will not only enhance the flavour of your morning brew but also add a pop of colour to your kitchen decor. And its sleek, compact design will prevent it from taking up too much counter real estate.

With its fast heating system, you won't be impatiently awaiting your caffeine fix in the AM — ideal if you're not exactly a morning person (it's okay, me either).

It also has an efficient power-saving mode that will kick in after nine minutes of inactivity, and you can actually adjust the timeframe to your liking.

According to people who have purchased this gem, it's easy to use and a breeze to clean. So, let's see what else they have to say.

What people are saying

With a 4.2-star rating and over 1,800 reviews, the Nespresso Inissia by Breville is definitely a credible choice for a new coffee maker.

One customer said it's "one of the best machines they've tried" for making espresso. They added that the "best part of this machine" is that it's ready to make coffee "within 10 seconds" of turning it on.

They love how it's "fast [and] convenient," adding that it's "easy to clean," too.

Another reviewer can attest to its consistency, stating that each cup of coffee "taste[s] the same every time."

"[It] fits so nicely in my kitchen," said one shopper, adding that it's an adorable "small size." They also said it makes their coffee "nice and strong."

While customers love this Nespresso machine, many reviewers pointed out that "it's very loud when using it," which is a minor flaw to consider before purchasing.

The verdict

If you want rich-tasting coffee that will give you the tasty caffeine fix of your dreams, the Nespresso Inissia by Breville will seriously deliver. It's fast-heating, sleek and won't take up too much kitchen space.

Fair warning: it's noted to be loud when brewing, so if one of your coffee-machine conditions is silence, this one might not be your best bet.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

