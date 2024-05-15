Popular pizza restaurant lost to COVID pandemic is back in Lexington as food truck

A popular Lexington pizza place that was claimed by COVID has returned and fans are tracking down its unique thin crust daily.

Eiffel Pizza, which closed its 3449 Buckhorn Dr. location in February 2021 after almost six years, has come back as a food truck.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

Owner Mohamed Diop said on Monday that he had been working at the University of Kentucky’s Champions Kitchen serving students and faculty for the last three years but has now decided to go back out on his own.

In April, he relaunched Eiffel Pizza, this time as a food trailer. And he’s brought back many of the unique dishes that the restaurant was known for, including its thin crispy crust with inventive toppings.

Eiffel Pizza at 3449 Buckhorn Drive closed on Feb. 13 after almost six years in business. But now it’s back as a food trailer, often in downtow Lexington on Vine Street.

“People loved our brisket pizza,” Diop said. That’s back, along with wings.

The menu also includes calzones, hand-made pasta and sauces, salads and smash burgers and fries. Vegetarian pizza options such as cheese and veggie pizza are also available.

Diop, who learned to cook at an Italian pizza school in France, named his restaurant Eiffel Pizza in honor of his training.

Halal pizza with beef pepperoni available at Eiffel Pizza food truck

Eiffel Pizza became known as the only place in Lexington, possibly in Kentucky, to get “halal” pizza that Muslims could eat. That has continued with the new food trailer: All the meats are beef, including the bacon, sausage and pepperoni, with no pork products.

Eiffel Pizza at 3449 Buckhorn Drive closed in 2021 after almost six years in business. Now it’s back as a food trailer. You can find out where it will be daily on social media.

Many days of the week, Eiffel Pizza is parked at 200 W. Vine St., between Mill and Upper, serving from 10:30 to 8 p.m., he said. When they are booked for other locations, Diop posts on the Eiffel Pizza social media. On Saturday, Eiffel Pizza is open until midnight.

“A lot of our old customers are finding us,” he said.

Owner explains why Lexington restaurant known for over-the-top milkshakes is closed

Shakes, crepes, waffles and more: New cafe open near UK campus

Mexican restaurant faces eviction from high-profile spot in Lexington dining district

Lexington brewery teaming up with Mexican restaurant, launching new margarita beer

National Ave. dining changes: Ice cream, Lexington farmers market join bakery, barbecue