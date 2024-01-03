How 'popular' Princess Charlotte is 'so kind and friendly'

Princess Charlotte is popular at school (Getty)

In 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stepped out for a number of monumental events.

From their starring roles at the coronation to their sweet carol singing at their mother Kate's Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey and their appearance at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, we've seen their personalities shine through.

As a future King and Queen-in-waiting, Prince William and Kate will no doubt continue to introduce George, Charlotte and Louis gently to their future roles while keeping family life as normal as possible.

With a move to Windsor in the summer of 2022 and a new school, it seems that the Wales children have also thrown themselves into community life at Lambrook school.

George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, are in Years Six, Four and One respectively at the Berkshire prep school.

DON'T MISS

A source tells HELLO! that the royal children are popular and that Louis, who has kept the world entertained with his cheeky antics at big events, continues to keep the grown-ups on their toes.

The Waleses out on Christmas Day (Joe Giddens - PA Images)

"They're lovely kids,” the source says. "Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy.

"If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He's a typical little energetic five-year-old."

The young royals were involved in some major events in 2023 (Getty)

The source also revealed to HELLO! how William and Kate are hands-on parents and how they're so involved in their children's extracurricular activities.

Story continues

For the full story see this week's Hello! Magazine.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast Christmas Special