Who posed like Rodin’s The Thinker on Saturday night TV? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Who posed like Rodin’s The Thinker on Saturday night TV?
2 Where are there two 20th-century cathedrals at either end of Hope Street?
3 Which Golden Age detective writer was one of the first women to graduate from Oxford?
4 Which Native American starred at the 1912 Olympics?
5 Which archipelago is known as BIOT?
6 What tool is made from potassium, nickel and iron?
7 On average, what is the world’s tallest nation?
8 Which classic war film was shot at Hohenwerfen Castle in Austria?
What links:
9 Archibald Armstrong; Roland the Farter; Jane Foole; Will Somers?
10 Harriet Harman and Peter Bottomley; Diane Abbott and Edward Leigh?
11 Basilica Cateriniana; Palazzo Pubblico; Piazza del Campo; Torre del Mangia?
12 Crown and Tudor rose; St Wite’s Cross; St Petroc’s Cross; St Piran’s Cross?
13 Maghreb’s largest city; 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue; Russian government HQ?
14 Dukkha; Samudaya; Nirodha; Magga?
15 Angel and Cleopatra; ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore and The Searchers; Bullitt and 12 Years a Slave; Stoner and Jaws?
The answers
1 Bruce Forsyth (Generation Game).
2 Liverpool.
3 Dorothy L Sayers.
4 Jim Thorpe.
5 British Indian Ocean Territory.
6 Knife (element symbols K-Ni-Fe).
7 The Netherlands.
8 Where Eagles Dare.
9 Court jesters and fools: James I; Henry II; Mary I; Henry VIII.
10 Recent Mothers and Fathers of the House of Commons.
11 Buildings and public spaces in Siena.
12 Flag details of counties along south coast: Hampshire; Dorset; Devon; Cornwall.
13 White house: Casablanca (literal meaning); White House address; White House in Moscow.
14 Four noble truths of Buddhism.
15 Works by namesakes: Elizabeth Taylor, novel and film; John Ford, play and film; Steve McQueen, both film; John Williams, novel and film score.