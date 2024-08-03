Who posed like Rodin’s The Thinker on Saturday night TV? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Who posed like Rodin’s The Thinker on Saturday night TV?

2 Where are there two 20th-century cathedrals at either end of Hope Street?

3 Which Golden Age detective writer was one of the first women to graduate from Oxford?

4 Which Native American starred at the 1912 Olympics?

5 Which archipelago is known as BIOT?

6 What tool is made from potassium, nickel and iron?

7 On average, what is the world’s tallest nation?

8 Which classic war film was shot at Hohenwerfen Castle in Austria?

What links:

9 Archibald Armstrong; Roland the Farter; Jane Foole; Will Somers?

10 Harriet Harman and Peter Bottomley; Diane Abbott and Edward Leigh?

11 Basilica Cateriniana; Palazzo Pubblico; Piazza del Campo; Torre del Mangia?

12 Crown and Tudor rose; St Wite’s Cross; St Petroc’s Cross; St Piran’s Cross?

13 Maghreb’s largest city; 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue; Russian government HQ?

14 Dukkha; Samudaya; Nirodha; Magga?

15 Angel and Cleopatra; ’Tis Pity She’s a Whore and The Searchers; Bullitt and 12 Years a Slave; Stoner and Jaws?

The answers

1 Bruce Forsyth (Generation Game).

2 Liverpool.

3 Dorothy L Sayers.

4 Jim Thorpe.

5 British Indian Ocean Territory.

6 Knife (element symbols K-Ni-Fe).

7 The Netherlands.

8 Where Eagles Dare.

9 Court jesters and fools: James I; Henry II; Mary I; Henry VIII.

10 Recent Mothers and Fathers of the House of Commons.

11 Buildings and public spaces in Siena.

12 Flag details of counties along south coast: Hampshire; Dorset; Devon; Cornwall.

13 White house: Casablanca (literal meaning); White House address; White House in Moscow.

14 Four noble truths of Buddhism.

15 Works by namesakes: Elizabeth Taylor, novel and film; John Ford, play and film; Steve McQueen, both film; John Williams, novel and film score.