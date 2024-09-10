Praise for 'inspiring' Jersey environmentalist

Sheena Brockie set up GROW Jersey to help more people connect with nature [BBC]

A woman living with chronic pain has said the founder of a Jersey environmental group changed her life.

Louise Carson has fibromyalgia, a long-term condition causing pain all over the body, and she also suffers from migraines.

But she said the support of Sheena Brockie at GROW Jersey had "helped my mental and physical health".

Ms Brockie is nominated for the BBC Radio Jersey Make a Difference Awards, with the winners announced on Friday.

GROW Jersey was set up three years ago near Surville cemetery, turning a former potato field into a place where people can plant and grow food and learn more about nature.

Ms Carson said she "couldn't walk around the field" when she first volunteered but said Ms Brockie had helped her "build my own strength" and improve her mental health.

"Sheena has taken an idea that she wanted to plant some trees and she's made this beautiful thing around us," she said.

"She's inspiring and she is life-changing for me."

Ms Brockie said the nomination would help raise awareness about the work GROW Jersey does.

She said it was "exciting to be able to spread the word" about "what we do here, what we can achieve, and how everyone and anyone can get involved".

"I think we punch way above our weight as we're a small group that has made things like amazing orchard fruit and nut trees, as well pollinator patches that 100 metres (328.1ft) long," she said.

