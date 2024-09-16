Praise for new running club for teenage girls

Sofia, 16, has struggled to find suitable running groups in Jersey [BBC]

A young runner from Jersey has praised the launch of a new run club for girls.

See Her Run is a Jersey-based group for girls in school years 10 to 13 that aims to encourage them to take up running.

It was set up to give them a safe space to get active in a non-competitive environment.

Sofia, 16, said she had struggled to join a running group because of her age but she now felt more welcome.

"It's finally actually something that's there for us," she said.

"I've emailed so many clubs and it's always been my age.

"I've stopped running so many times just because the motivation isn't there when I ran by myself."

The group launched on Sunday at the Run for Kezia event and the first training session will be on Tuesday.

It is run by a team of volunteers who have an interest in running or are qualified run leaders.

Ceri Tinley wants to give girls somewhere safe to exercise [BBC]

'Run and chat'

See Her Run founder Ceri Tinley said the club received funding from Jersey Sport to ensure it remained free.

She said there had been "good feedback" since it was announced, with plenty of interest from parents and girls.

"It is critical that girls can get outside, exercise, and most importantly be together as they run and chat," she said.

See Her Run will hold training sessions twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Freedom Tree.

