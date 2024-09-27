Pre-baby preparations? Top things parents do to get ready for a baby

How early should you have everything ready to go before the baby arrives? According to a new survey of 2,000 American parents with kids aged five and under, everything should be ready to go five weeks before the baby is due. Parents’ top checklist items, pre-baby, were having the hospital bag packed (82%), setting up the baby’s nursery/sleep space (75%) and stocking the home with everyday essentials, like toilet paper and laundry detergent (74%). Conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Safety 1st for Baby Safety Awareness Month in September, the study found that safely baby-proofing the home was also a top priority during the third trimester (43%).