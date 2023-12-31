Pregnant Emily Atack moves in with scientist boyfriend - everything we know about the couple

BGUK_2722215 - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Emily Atack bags her own Oppenheimer as she walks hand in hand with NUCLEAR SCIENTIST Dr. Alistair Garner in Chinatown after a cosy drinks date. The TV presenter was sat outside Cafe Boheme in Soho as she knocked back a cocktail while Alastair had a beer. Alistair describes himself on his LinkedIn as a Materials scientist and electron microscopist specialising in nuclear and aerospace applications. PICS TAKEN: 07/09/2023 Pictured: Emily Atack, Dr Alistair Garner BACKGRID UK 9 SEPTEMBER 2023 UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com *Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* (WANO)

New year, new baby! The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atackannounced on Saturday evening that she was pregnant with her first child, sharing an absolutely gorgeous bump picture to Instagram with her exciting news.

But while fans and celebrity friends alike were delighted for the 34-year-old star, her recent absence from social media meant the announcement was a huge surprise. And while there were many questions, one of the biggest trending on social media, was who exactly was the baby's daddy!

In fact Emily has been dating nuclear scientist Dr Alistair Garner for some time now and the couple are said to be stronger than ever, having recently moved in together to prepare for impending parenthood.

A pregnant Emily Atack arrives at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 (Mike Marsland)

Who is Emily Atack's boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner?

Dr Alistair Garner is a long-haired, handsome scientist who has only been pictured with his showbiz girlfriend once, in September this year. The academic gained his PhD at Manchester University doing a project sponsored by Rolls Royce, before moving on to work as a researcher and lecture there. He currently works for Jacobs as a materials scientist.

Emily Atack walks hand in hand with Dr. Alistair Garner in Chinatown after a cosy date. (WANO)

While Emily didn't mention Alistair directly in her pregnancy announcement, she did discuss him indirectly, describing their joint reaction to the baby's current chilled out vibe and in her announcement that "we're having a baby".

"Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news," the former I'm a Celebrity star shared with. her fans. "I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!

"I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing."

"We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go," she concluded.

The one and only time the couple were pictured together was when they were out and about in Chinatown in September - and the pair were full of smiles as they walked hand in hand having stopped for a drink at Cafe Bohem.

It turns out that they must have already known that Emily was expecting a baby when the photos were taken. A source close to the pair revealed that they are over the moon with the news and both of their extended families cannot wait to welcome the new bundle of joy.