Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence's ruched brown dress is a maternity style win

Jennifer Lawrence is currently giving a masterclass in pregnancy style. Since confirming she is expecting her second child with husband, Cooke Maroney, in October, the actress has also unveiled a new style era while making a welcome return to the red carpet. And no, we're not just referring to her new full fringe haircut.

We thought the vintage Christian Lacroix romantic black gown (more on that below) she stepped out in last week couldn't be beaten. However, her latest look is giving it a serious run for its money. In fact, it might just be our favourite yet.

To attend the 2024 Governors Awards in Hollywood last night [Sunday 17 November], Jen arrived in a ruched brown dress that perfectly highlighted her growing baby bump. The Bottega Veneta design featured a high neck and sleeveless, figure-hugging silhouette. Ruched detailing at her left shoulder and right hip was accentuated by chic gold tear-drop detailing.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Bottega fans will no doubt recognise the metal accents, obviously inspired by the Italian fashion house's sell-out earrings featuring the same distinctive, sculptural shape. Having embellished the ear lobes of celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and now Jennifer – because she obvs added the statement accessory to coordinate with her 'fit – we've had to rely on the high street's lookalike styles to achieve the same aesthetic.

A gold woven clutch box bag provided a finishing flourish, further matching the metallic hues in her ensemble.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

J.Law's latest red carpet outing follows her appearance at the LA premiere of Bread & Roses, an Apple original film, on 14 November. She wowed in a floaty black cold-shoulder dress featuring spaghetti straps so thin they could barely be seen. A vintage design from Christian Lacroix’s Fall/Winter 2006 collection, sheer black ruched sleeves draped around her elbows while the bodice was adorned with an oversized black bow. A silky black ribbon over one shoulder added a whimsical, ethereal touch.

Follow Alex on Instagram.





You Might Also Like