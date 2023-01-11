Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are 'the cutest' at the 2023 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco cradled her growing bump at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards (photos via Getty).

Kaley Cuoco joined the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with a bang — and a baby bump on Tuesday night.

Cuoco, 37, who's nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, for "The Flight Attendant," cradled her growing bump in a lavender floor-length gown by Vera Wang.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"The Big Bang Theory" alum was joined by her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, who donned a white tux jacket and black slacks for the occasion.

The couple, who threw a lavish, drone-filled baby shower on the weekend to celebrate their daughter's upcoming arrival, announced they were expecting just six months after going public with their relationship.

'Love at first sight'

For Cuoco, meeting the former daytime soap actor was a "love at first sight" experience.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she said of their first meeting at the "Ozark" premiere. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

'Pregnancy suits her'

Fast forward a year, and fans say the "8 Simple Rules" actress has "never looked so good."

"Pregnancy suits her," commented one user.

"She is glowing!" one person wrote of the pregnant star. Adding, "she looks so pretty."

Cuoco and Pelphrey "look the cutest together," someone wrote about the couple. "She looks like a goddess."

"She looks so pretty," penned an Instagram user. "I love the dress."

"She looks radiant!" echoed another fan.

