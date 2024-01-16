Pregnant Suki Waterhouse shut down the Emmys in an incredible bump-baring red dress

Suki Waterhouse has arrived at the 2024 Emmys and is hands down among the best dressed on this carpet. Like, not many people could make the all-caps FOX background look good, but SHE! IS! ONE OF THEM!

Suki’s cherry-red gown is by Valentino and it has a gorgeous billowing low-rise skirt – with pockets (!!). A feature every woman knows is worthy of two exclamation marks levels of excitement. But what's really breathtaking about this look is the strappy open-back bib-style top with completely bare sides. Yep, the extreme cut-outs flashed plenty of side boob and side bump.

Oh, and there’s a giant bow (positioned right under Suki's growing baby bump, where else?) for good measure. Truly hitting maternity style and general red carpet style on every level.

ICYMI, Suki confirmed that she’s pregnant while onstage at the Coronoa Capital Festival in Mexico back in November, saying, “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working”



Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

Her announcement also gave the singer and actress a perfect opportunity to flex her newly-appointed maternity fashion icon credentials in a very '70s-inspired ensemble. And she's continued to wow with her maternity style since, most recently in a tiny string bikini while on holiday with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

She previously made some rare comments about her relationship to The Times, saying, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. I had two days off the other day and it was, like, no question I’m going back to see him. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days.”

She also added, “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa....We always say that I never ever would have thought I’d go out with a boy from Barnes and he didn’t think he’d go out with a girl from Chiswick.”

