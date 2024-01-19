‘Prepare for the sunset of a lifetime’: readers’ favourite beaches in southern Europe

Photograph: Arpad Kis/Alamy

Sulphuric placid, Zakynthos

On an out-of-season trip to Zakynthos, a Greek island famed for intoxicated British teenagers that also happens to be beautiful, we stumbled upon Xigia Sulfur beach on the east coast. We were first greeted by the smell of rotten eggs, because of its sulphurous springs. Despite the smell, it’s brilliant: the glistening turquoise waters are framed by the towering cliffs, and the sulphur bubbles out of the seabed. A dip on this beach is said to be good for the skin and generally therapeutic. There are other little coves nearby, linked by paths.

Lucas

Island idyll, Galicia, Spain

On the golden sands of Praia de Rodas you sit with the ocean in front and behind you, enjoying dreamy panoramic views. There are no cars nor hotels. Booking in advance, we camped overnight, which was a truly unforgettable experience. Hiking to the old lighthouse is also wonderful.

Melina

Walk the canyon, Mallorca

When I think of a southern Europe beach trip, only one place comes to mind – the secluded Torrent de Pareis on the island’s north-west coast. With beautifully tranquil clear waters, this dream beach is also unique as it is accessed by a kilometre-long narrow canyon tunnel pathway (although ferry options exist during the summer). It’s a Unesco world heritage site, so the landscapes are absolutely stunning. And there are no loungers, umbrellas or water sports – come here on a weekday to avoid the mass tourism of the island, bring your own towels, and prepare for the sunset of a lifetime …

Colin Snoad

Picasso’s pick, Côte d’Azur, France

There’s no sand (pebbles only), the pesky mouettes (gulls) might swoop for your sandwich and the price of lunch at the impossibly chic beach club might bring tears to your eyes. But there’s no beach in the world quite like Paloma. Perched on the Cap Ferrat peninsula, it still captures the south-of-France glamour of old. The turquoise seas shimmer, the air is scented with pine trees and the breathtaking views stretch towards Cap-d’Ail and beyond. Picasso used to love it here and they named the beach after his daughter Paloma. He knew paradise when he found it.

Mel Clarkson

Beach, bikes and boardwalk, Cinque Terre, Italy

Levanto’s sandy beach is a stroll from the village railway station. After a dip and a spot of sunbathing, wander into the pretty town and gorge on focaccia and delicious local ice-cream, and wait for a glorious sunset over the bay (even better with an aperitif). We hired bikes and cycled through the old train tunnels to nearby Framura, where you can follow a boardwalk to secluded and beautiful swimming spots.

Kim

Gliding over dunes, Huelva, Spain

My favourite beach is Matalascañas south-east of Huelva. The actual beach stretches for at least five miles and sits within parque nacional de Doñana. Its length means you can quickly walk to solitude, away from crowds. I paraglided off sand dunes and flew above them, soaring along on the geothermals, gazing down at the fantastic Rancho Pichilin, an open-air fish restaurant run by local fisherman and accessible only on foot through the dunes. It’s ramshackle but does incredible fish dishes at reasonable prices.

Patrick Bastow

Novel beach restaurant, Croatia

Mala Travna beach on the south coast of Vis is a small pebble beach at the end of a rough track. We cycled down to eat at the restaurant Konoba Senko Karuza. Proprietor and well known writer Senko Karuza serves organic local produce including fish he has caught and wine his family has made. Food is served slowly and you are free to jump off the rocks and swim between courses.

Elizabeth

Crete springs to mind, Greece

Sweetwater Bay (also called Glykanera), on the south coast of Crete, between Loutro and Chora Sfakion, can only be reached on foot (one hour from either town) or by boat, because of the surrounding mountainous terrain. Despite this inaccessibility, it has a small friendly taverna, perched on a sea-bound rock and reached via a narrow bridge. The name derives from the freshwater springs which emerge on the beach. The enterprising taverna owner has rigged up a solar-powered shower, which delivers streams of icy spring water. The remoteness inspires some visitors to skinny dip, but it’s not compulsory.

Nigel Blandford

Stairway to heaven, Sardinia

The small, stony beach of Cala Fuili is not far from Cala Gonone and is reached from the road by walking down many stone steps, accompanied by beautiful Gulf of Orosei views. It is a small paradise surrounded by cliffs. If you fancy a hike there’s a path to Cala Luna, another beautiful beach, four miles to the south.

Sheila

Winning tip: Absurdly Caribbean-esque sands, Corsica

Tucked into a south-west corner of Corsica is the gloriously remote Plage de Cupabia. Its exceptionally clear, absurdly warm Caribbean-esque waters are set in an unspoiled amphitheatre flanked by rocky coves and a stunning stretch of white sand. It is 15 miles north of Propriano down a winding semi-asphalted road. Despite capacious free parking there’s still just one tiny restaurant, Waïkiki, right on the beach.

Kate Harris