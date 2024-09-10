How prepared are you for an emergency?

Americans are more likely to grab their cell phone than their social security card during an emergency evacuation, according to new research. The survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Master Lock for National Preparedness Month, of 2,000 U.S. adults split evenly by generation explored their most prized possessions and found exactly what items people consider most important. Results revealed that in an emergency situation, Gen Zers are more likely to nab their laptop (35%) or a pair of shoes (35%) than prescription medications (30%) if they only have five minutes to evacuate. Gen X, on the other hand, is the least likely to take clothing with them (33%) and would sooner take family photo albums (43%). Meanwhile, baby boomers are more likely to grab their own jewelry, such as engagement rings or wedding bands, than they are to take water (21%) or food (17%) on their way out the door.