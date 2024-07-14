Presenting the latest It-Couple: Model Iris Law and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ah, young love is in the air, and between quite a perfect pairing, we must say. Jude Law’s daughter Iris and footballer Trent have been spotted on a date in Monte Carlo (fancy, eh?), and we reckon they might just be the coolest new couple of 2024 thus far.

Who is Iris Law?

Iris Law at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Cindy Ord/MG24)

Iris was born in 2000 and her parents were part of the famous Primrose Hill Set, which boasted Kate Moss, Rosemary Ferguson and the Gallaghers among its members. Her dad is actor Jude Law, known for roles in The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Holiday (we love you, Mr Napkin Head), and her mum is actor and fashion designer Sadie Frost. Following in her godmother Kate Moss’ footsteps, Iris has carved out a modelling career in her own right and has modelled for Dior, Versace and Burberry to name but a few. Fancy!

Iris is also keen to flex her acting chops and has starred in three films, plus a TV series Pistol, as Soo Catwoman. The show is based on the punk band The Sex Pistols and Maisie Williams also stars. Her big brother Rafferty models too, and is a guitarist and vocalist in band Outer Stella Overdrive, and her younger brother Rudy also treads the boards.

Who is Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session in Blankenhain, Germany (Eddie Keogh - The FA)

Footballer Trent plays for both Premier League club Liverpool and the England national team, and has made appearances in Germany at the recent Euro Championship. Born in Liverpool, when he’s not kicking a ball around a pitch (with great skill, we add), he can be found dabbling in a spot of chess believe it or not.

Inside their budding romance:

The pair met on a photoshoot for Guess jeans as they are both ambassadors for the denim brand. Clearly sparks flew across the sandwich table over lunch and romance has been blossoming ever since, with the pair spotted on dates in both Monte Carlo and London.

In Monaco, the couple went for dinner, which we're sure was absolutely delightful. On this side of the channel, the pair took a jaunt around Notting Hill, sipping coffees.

Iris Law in a red and white t-shirt poses with a pal on Instagram.

As with all modern love stories, the pair have been following each other on Instagram of a while, with Trent liking many of the model's snaps, including this lovely shot of Iris looking dead cute in a red t-shirt. What's next? We'll keep you posted!