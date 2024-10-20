Price chop! This colorful Cuisinart knife set is just $22 — that's a sharp 65% off

With this price slash, you'll score six Cuisinart knives for under $4 a pop. See why 5,300+ reviewers say they're a cut above the rest.

Planning on spending more time in your kitchen with the holidays approaching? If you love to cook, chances are your well-worn knives could use a refresh. Your search ends here: The fan-favorite Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set has over 5,000 five-star ratings, so you know it's doing something right. Colorful, sharp and with a knife for pretty much any task a home cook would need to complete, it's a kitchen must-have. And it won't break the bank, either, as it just so happens to be on mega markdown for $22 (down from $65) — that's 65% off!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Other knife sets can set you back anywhere from $50 to $1,000 (yup, it's true). But you can grab this smartly designed, color-coded collection that's backed by a lifetime warranty for 65% off. For just $22, we can't think of a better addition to your culinary arsenal. Anything that ups the kitchen-happiness quotient, solves an everyday problem and makes food prep easier is a cut above. It also makes a great gift for that home chef in your life.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Made with high-quality stainless steel and a nonstick coating for easy slicing, this Cuisinart set includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. You will be ready to slice anything, and the pretty pastel colors will look gorgeous in your kitchen.

Each knife comes with a matching sleeve to keep blades sharp — and to protect your hands while you're rummaging through kitchen drawers. Not only are the pastel tones a fun pop of color, but they also make it a breeze to identify the right knife for each task and reduce the risk of cross-contamination during food prep.

This knife set is lookin' sharp! (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 5,300 five-star reviewers say this Cuisinart knife set is one sharp buy.

Pros 👍

"Wow, these knives are so sharp and so easy to handle," raved a happy come cook. "You can cut a tomato paper-thin; because of the sharpness, they just glide through without having to put a lot of pressure on them. Buy them, you will love them, but beware, they are REALLY sharp and stay that way."

Another satisfied shopper said, "I have owned expensive knives before where the paring knife costs more than this complete set. I can't say enough good things about these knives. ... Beyond sharp, perfectly balanced and the right knife for every job. I highly, highly recommend these wonderful knives."

Wrote a third buyer, "For so long I put off purchasing a set of knives. So, I spent time 'working' with a dull set to the point that I dreaded cutting, slicing and dicing. These knives have restored my eagerness to cook and prepare dishes that I love. Be careful. They are sharp."

Cons 👎

"Only one gripe," wrote an otherwise content customer. "The ceramic can get stained by certain foods, like sweet potatoes or beets, and can be a pain in the butt to scrub the stain out. But I love this set and I love the handles."

"The only con I have is I wish they would put the names of the blades on each cover," shared a final fan. "I am not so good at knowing which one to use. Otherwise, I think they are perfect."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even without Prime, you'll still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

