Price slash: Ina Garten's fave Wusthof knives are down to their Black Friday price

Score Wusthof’s beloved gourmet knife and block set on sale, plus more of the Barefoot Contessa's favorites for prepping and gifting.

As a home editor, I’m constantly lurking on chefs' websites and social accounts for inspiration, recipe secrets and tips on the gadgets that make their lives easier. After all, who would know more than those who’ve made a livelihood of prepping and cooking, and who better to take cues from than the Barefoot Contessa herself?

So when Ina Garten posted on Instagram about the four knives every home cook should have, I was all ears. Which ones made the list? A chef's knife for chopping onions, a slicing knife, a bread (serrated) knife — which she uses for slicing both bread and tomatoes — and a paring knife for smaller tasks. "If you have those four, you can do almost anything," she says. Well, we found a highly-rated Wusthof 10-piece set — on sale for its Black Friday price — that has all of those and more, right in time for the holidays. Says Ina: "They're an investment, but if you take care of them, they'll last a lifetime!"

Read on to learn more about the knife set Ina considers a cut above the competition, and keep scrolling for other items she loves for gifting and hosting (including individual Wusthof knives on sale).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Premium knife sets don’t come cheap, and this one, featuring high-carbon stainless steel blades precisely cut with state-of-the-art technology, strikes the perfect balance between form and functionality.

As a rule, knife sets offer a baked-in discount compared to what you’d spend buying individual blades, which makes the $72 markdown on this 10-piece knife and block set particularly stunning — at $248, it's down to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Wusthof’s German-founded knives are a kitchen standby for novice and experienced cooks, a fixture in chefs' carefully curated cutlery collections for over 200 years. This particular set comes with a 2 ¾-inch trimming knife, 2 ¾-inch paring knife, 3-inch spear point paring knife, 4 1/2-inch utility knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5-inch spreader, 6-inch cook's knife, 9-inch honing steel and kitchen shears, all encased in a beautiful acacia wood block, which keeps things organized and safe while adding a touch of warmth to your countertop.

The stainless steel blades are designed to resist corrosion and dulling; the polypropylene handles to stand up to fading, discoloration, heat and impact. This is all to say the Wusthof Gourmet 10-Piece Knife and Block Set is a worthy investment that can be loved for years to come. (Speaking of: The brand offers a limited lifetime warranty for added peace of mind.)

Want to feel like you’re at a Michelin-starred restaurant while prepping and cooking from the comfort of your home? Snag Ina Garten's beloved blades. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

As if receiving Ina Garten’s stamp of approval wasn't enticing enough, Wusthof knives come highly recommended by other professional chefs we’ve spoken to in the past. They’ve also received accolades from Amazon reviewers who reaffirm their sleek design, versatility and honed blades.

Pros 👍

"This set is such a joy," gushed a happy home cook. "My son-in-law recommended them. He was right! To be able to thinly slice cooked meat is a dream."

"Best knives ever!" exclaimed another impressed buyer. "Very sharp. Makes cutting a breeze. Saves time by being so sharp."

"We bought two from this brand several months back, and they were so superior to other brands we have," said a repeat customer. "So we bought this set. Very good, very sharp knives!"

Cons 👎

"Very sharp knives, great set," echoed a generally pleased reviewer. "They work, but a larger kitchen knife would be nice."

Some reviewers, like this one, said they wished the knives were a bit heftier. "Fairly sharp, not as sturdy as I thought," they wrote. "[The] knives don't sit in the block nicely."

Even the best knives require maintenance, and this little doodad is a smart add-on:

