Celebrate Pride in style with these 10 fun pieces

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

We've rounded up 10 of our favourite Pride picks.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pride is almost here, and we couldn't be more excited.

While many celebrations across the country are virtual this year due to COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you can't get dressed up and show off your style.

We've rounded up 10 items that are perfect for an at-home celebration — and hopefully an in-person one in 2022.

Liberation Road Trip Oversize Graphic Tee. Image via Nordstrom.

A rainbow of colours washes over a spectrum of pronouns on a tee made of soft, breathable cotton.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $38

Trans Face Mask. Image via Etsy/eddyedgar

This non-medical mask, which pays tribute to trans pride, features a stainless steel adjustable nose piece and soft fabric ear ties for optimal comfort.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $32

Pride Fanny Pack. Image via Hunter.

Water-resistant, multifunctional and featuring a rainbow logo, this pouch will hold everything you need while marching. It has an internal zip pocket for valuables and can be worn either as a fanny pack or as a crossbody.

SHOP IT: Hunter, $70

Tote 42 With Rainbow Signature Rexy. Image via Coach.

Or a roomy tote made of durable canvas featuring Coach's mascot Rexy in rainbow. It secures with a snap closure and has room for a 15” laptop.

SHOP IT: Coach, $225

Rainbow Short Pajamas. Image via Nordstrom.

These cute cotton-blend PJs are brightened with rainbow embroidery and binding.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $68

CrazeCapture Heart Rainbow Flag Unisex T-Shirt. Image via Etsy.

Made for a premium quality soft feel, this boyfriend-style tee sports a modern fit with tunnel-style sleeves that would look great on you and your boyfriend.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $30

Pantone™ "Equality" Gender-Neutral Graphic Tee for Adults. Image via Old Navy.

A super-soft crew neck T-shirt made with lightweight jersey for a vintage look and feel and has a tag-free label for added comfort.

Story continues

SHOP IT: Old Navy, $25

#Lipstories Pride. Image via Sephora.

A limited-edition lipstick in a pretty red shade with a gold metallic finish lipstick celebrating Pride in exclusive Love is Love packaging.

SHOP IT: Sephora, $10

Queer Pride Embroidered Cap. Image via Nordstrom.

An elemental message resonates on this black-and-white embroidered twill cap you can wear on Pride day (or, even better, every day).

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $19

IfAndsOrButtons LGBTQ Pride Pinback Buttons. Image via Etsy.

And lastly, a set of buttons that'll let you display your pride on your coat, bag, fridge, bulletin board or anywhere else you can that needs some extra love.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $13

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.