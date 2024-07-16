Prime Day AirPods deal: We found a rare sale on these 'life-changing' earbuds on Amazon Canada — shop for $50 off

Plus more of the best deals on Apple devices, including iPads, Apple Watch & more.

Score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for 28% off during Prime Day. (Photo via Getty)

Amazon Prime Day 2024 has finally arrived, and Canadian shoppers can score a rare deal on AirPods and other Apple devices right now. For a limited time, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) are on sale — and trust us when we say that these sell out fast.

The highly coveted earbuds are currently $50 off, coming in at just $129. Keep scrolling to dive into the details and discover more Prime Day tech bargains Canadians can shop below.

The details

Apple AirPods are the wireless alternative to headphones that pair easily with your Apple device without compromising sound quality or performance.

The AirPod wireless charging case holds multiple full charges for your earbuds and has more than 24 hours of battery life. Each charge delivers up to five hours of playtime and three hours of talk time; when not in use, it should be kept in the charging case to ensure you never miss a call, a podcast or a song.

Since the AirPods are paired to your iOS device (like your iPad, iPhone or MacBook), you’ll receive a push notification when your battery is running low. When your charging case battery pack is low, simply connect the case to a power source using the included lightning cord.

The reviews are in

⭐️ 4.6/5 stars

💬 20,000+ reviews

🏆 "Great sound quality"

Considering the popularity of AirPods, it should come as no surprise that the wireless headphones have earned more than 20,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.6 stars.

According to one five-star reviewer, the Apple headphones are "truly life-changing."

The "sound quality is great" and the "charging time is low," they write. The reviewer says that while they expected "just another hype product from Apple," the AirPods "really make" phone calls "significantly easier."

Another shopper lauds the headphones for their "seamless connection, great sound quality," and "compact, high-quality design."

They write that Amazon has the "best price around" for second-generation AirPods.

The AirPods deliver "great sound quality" and have a "long battery life," echos a third shopper, who says their previous pair lasted "over three years." Adding, it's a "great investment."

Despite a myriad of five-star reviews, some shoppers have trouble synching the AirPods to their devices.

They have "great sound quality when they connect," writes one reviewer. However, they "only connect" when they "feel like it." Adding, they're "totally useless at synching."

The verdict

If you're a loyal Apple product user, you'll probably enjoy the benefits of wireless earbuds that allow you to easily pair with multiple devices, especially at their current sale price. However, if potential synching issues worry you, these AirPods may not be for you.

