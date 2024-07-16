Prime Day backpack deals worth grabbing: Up to 60% off Vera Bradley and Samsonite

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get up to 60% off top-selling backpacks for work, travel and more.

That back-to-school feeling in the air will be here before you know it. And even if you're not a student, doesn't the idea of getting organized for fresh new adventures sound nice? Prime Day just kicked off, and in addition to gadgets and gizmos galore, we spotted a bunch of backpacks from top brands like JanSport, Adidas, Samsonite and Vera Bradley at A+ prices — we're talking up to 60% off.

Know that quality varies widely, as does functionality and comfort. That's why our team of markdown experts scoured Amazon shopper reviews, carefully considering raves and rants to find lightweight, well-designed options that'll keep you organized and ready to go, whether it's to take a train into work or to take a hike, literally. This great travel backpack made the cut too.

We zeroed in on options that are compact, lightweight, easy to organize, comfy to wear and stylish — after all, you will be wearing it. Scroll to find your match.

Amazon Adidas Foundation 6 Backpack $35 $50 Save $15 This simple black Adidas backpack exudes swag and style. But although it looks minimalist on the outside, it's packed with pockets and compartments to store everything from your wallet and gym clothes to a 15-inch laptop. Even your hydration was taken into consideration: There's a mesh pocket on each side that'll hold a 32-ounce water bottle. Made of recycled poly, it'll clean up nicely. And just in case it doesn't, it comes with a lifetime warranty. You read that right. This thing is so popular, it's sold out on the Adidas website, so grab it at this 30%-off Prime Day price before someone else does. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Matein Travel Laptop Backpack $22 $40 Save $18 When 81,000 shoppers rave about a travel backpack that's down to $22, you have to check it out. It's 45% off for Prime Day! Smart and sleek, this guy will hold a 15.6-inch laptop comfortably — its padded straps will make sure of it. It's got various compartments (one just for your phone), including a small zipper pocket on the front and two mesh ones on the sides. The back is cushioned and ventilated; the handy key fob keeps things within reach. Choose from 10 colors, including a pretty pale pink and the sophisticated austere gray shown above. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Maelstrom Travel Backpack $45 $52 Save $7 This genius travel backpack went viral on social media, and once you get to know it you'll see why. The whole thing unzips, so you can fill it like a suitcase. The front compartment is detachable and converts to a crossbody handbag; the bottom unzips to offer a separate shoe compartment, with airholes to let sweaty sneakers breathe. Cool, right? Incredibly versatile, it comes in five colors including white and black. Scoop it up for a great Prime Day price. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Vera Bradley Cotton Campus Backpack $63 $125 Save $62 No, you're not seeing things, this Vera Bradley beauty is 60% off — its lowest price all year! It's a treat to carry. The soft, quilted recycled cotton is comfy and lightweight; it's great for a weekend away or to brighten a work commute — there's a compartment just for your laptop. Available in a range of pretty prints, this bag is machine washable. $63 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Xenon 3.0 Checkpoint Friendly Backpack $81 $90 Save $9 Yep, the beloved luggage brand also makes durable, comfortable backpacks — and this popular pick's nearly 30% off for Prime Day. If you know and love Samsonite, you'll flip over this bag for work or travel. It lets you travel with your tech in style, thanks to a tablet sleeve, pockets for phones and cords and a padded compartment to keep laptops up to 15.6 inches safe and sound. The front zippered section opens to reveal slots for passports, pens and more. It's an organizational beast! The back has a trolley strap so you can secure it to the top of your suitcase. We like the neoprene top carry handle for easy grabbing from that overhead bin. Samsonite doesn't come cheap, so grab this Prime Day deal while you can. $81 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $70 at Zappos$90 at Boscov's

Amazon JanSport Cross Town Backpack $32 $38 Save $6 Quick: Think of a backpack brand. Did JanSport come to mind?! Its offerings are classic, and right now you can scoop up a winner at 15% off ahead of back-to-school season. It doesn't have a lot of frills, but it's simple and durable and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in lots of fun colors! You'll get one roomy main compartment, a zipper pocket on the front and a side slot for a water bottle. Grab this old-school bag for its lowest price in over a year! $32 at Amazon

Amazon Maelstrom Hiking Backpack $36 $40 Save $4 Outdoorsy people, this one's for you. This hiking companion is big enough to hold a pair of boots, binoculars, a water bottle, a hat and more. And it's packed with perks, like a hole to pull your headphones cord through, a water bladder hose outlet (if you're traveling with one) and pockets galore. The stretchy cord on the front holds whatever won't fit inside, like blankets or walking sticks. Thick and spongy mesh shoulder straps will keep you comfy on long hikes. And if you're jetting off on an adventure, this meets the size requirements for most airlines. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack $22 $35 Save $13 with coupon This compact sling bag wins points for comfort; it's got a padded shoulder strap, plus tons of compartments, like two side mesh water bottle holders, a small zipped pocket on the strap and more. One Yahoo writer took it on a trip to Italy, writing in her review: "This crossbody backpack was the only 'purse' I brought on our whirlwind trip through Italy — including Rome, Cinque Terre, Florence and Pompeii — and it held up incredibly through our 10-day adventure... The bag not only had to stand up to wet conditions, but the rigors of heavy use: me constantly putting it on and taking it off, adjusting the strap and opening it multiple times a day." Save $13 with coupon $22 at Amazon

