Prime member exclusive deal: Save 48% on this 4K Fire TV Stick ahead of Prime Day

If you're in the market for a new streaming device or want to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick, this is a deal you won't want to miss.

Save on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device from Amazon Canada (photo via Amazon)

Amazon Canada is home to hundreds (if not thousands) of tech brands, but the retailer's own Amazon Fire devices are among its best-known.

The Amazon Fire brand included TVs, tablets, adaptors and its best-selling Fire TV Sticks. Shoppers can choose from several options of the Fire TV Stick, from its most basic Fire TV Stick Lite to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is on sale for 48 per cent off with a member-exclusive deal ahead of Prime Day.

With more than 17,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating, scroll down to shop the deal and learn why reviewers say the device is a "worthwhile upgrade."

What you need to know:

17,000+ reviews, 4.7-star average rating

"Amazon's Choice" title

Immersive 4K streaming

"Top of the line performance"

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $39 $75 Save $36 with Prime membership

The details

Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick is a do-it-all device that lets you stream videos, install apps, play music and more — straight to your television.

The streaming device supports leading HDR formats: Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ and brings visuals and audio to life with immersive 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos audio. It's compatible with next-generation wifi 6 and is 40 per cent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Users gain access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, including favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and CTV. Plus, with the Alexa voice control feature, you don't have to touch the remote to search and launch content and control compatible smart home devices.

'Worthwhile upgrade'

Shoppers call the device a "great upgrade" from the basic Fire TV Stick, noting "immediate and significant improvements" in its functioning and design.

The shopper, who does not have a 4K TV, describes a "great improvement" in their TV's picture quality, sharpness and colour and notes a "significant improvement" in its sound quality.

It's "much faster," there's "no waiting, no sound problems," and the picture is "much better," they write. "All around a major improvement" and "well worth the price."

Another shopper agrees and says they saw a "noticeable difference" from their previous Fire TV Stick, noting Netflix is "significantly faster" with the upgraded device.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $39 $75 Save $36 with Prime membership Prime members can save 48% on a Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device Save $36 with Prime membership $39 at Amazon

It's a "worthwhile upgrade" over the regular 4K model, "especially if you watch Netflix," and is a "big upgrade" from competitor streaming devices, they write.

A third shopper says the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers "top of the line performance" and calls it the "best bet" for 4K streaming options.

It's "snappy," it "can do practically anything," and it has "newer wifi compatibilities," they summarize.

Despite thousands of promising reviews, some shoppers had trouble linking the Fire TV Stick to their VPN, something to consider if you use one.

The verdict

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

