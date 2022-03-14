Amazon Prime Day may be paused, but there are still plenty of benefits to Prime membership. (Getty Images)

There's no denying that Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It's the place to find the best deals on tech, home goods, appliances, and so much more, and an Amazon Prime membership is your ticket to savings.

After last year's event being cancelled in Canada, details about when Amazon Prime Day 2022 be taking place are still scarce, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still other ways to put your Prime membership to good use.

In fact, Amazon Canada just made a Prime membership even more appealing with new updates to the program that will save you money. With the new changes, millions of items are now eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery when shipping to most Canadian cities and towns.

Previously, customers had to hit a $25 order minimum in order to have access to One-Day Delivery, but Amazon Prime members can now get even more items shipped faster, for free.

In addition to the speedy delivery options, read on to find out why a Prime membership is worth signing up for ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event usually lasts two days, with flash sales and limited-time savings to take advantage of.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 in Canada?

Details surrounding Amazon Prime Day 2022 in Canada are still scarce, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information. Be sure to check back often to stay up to date on all the latest Prime Day news.

What does a Prime membership include?

In addition to access to Prime Day sales and deals, a Prime membership has a whole host of year-round perks. It includes free two-day and same-day shipping, access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, and free e-book and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading. If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.

Currently Amazon Prime membership costs $79/year or $7.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Discounted rates are also available for students, so if you’re still in school you can save big.

How can I find the best Amazon deals?

Even without the excitement of Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy to shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals even outside of Prime Day. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.

Deals of the Day: Here you’ll find a selection of items that have been marked down for 24 hours.

Lightning Deals: These exclusive sales last for just a few hours, while supplies last. Keep track of the progress bar because once it reaches 100 per cent or time runs out, the discount is over. Prime members receive access to these deals 30 minutes before the public.

Savings & Sales: Find deals on marked-down items available to purchase through Amazon’s vast online marketplace, without the time crunch.

Coupons: Get the best prices on the items you know and love with en ever-changing selection of coupons.

Interested? You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here and take advantage of some of the best Amazon Canada deals right now below.

