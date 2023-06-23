Is an Amazon Prime membership worth it? What to know ahead of Prime Day 2023 in Canada

There's more to membership than just Prime Day deals.

Prime Day deals are just one of the many benefits to an Amazon Prime membership. (Getty Images)

Prime Day is quickly approaching — earlier this week, Amazon announced that Canadians will be able to shop the two day sale this year on July 11 and 12.

As is tradition, you'll have to be a Prime member to score the best deals. If you're considering it ahead of Prime Day, read on to find out if it's worth the price.

BTW: If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, with thousands of deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event usually lasts two days, with flash sales and limited-time savings to take advantage of.

What benefits do Prime members receive?

For a fee of $9.99/month or $99/year (discounted rates are also available for students), Amazon Prime members enjoy the following benefits:

Unlimited free delivery on millions of items, including One-Day Delivery to most cities and towns and Same Day Delivery in selected cities.

Access to Prime Video with award-winning Amazon Originals, as well as movies, TV shows, and more.

A free, one-year DoorDash DashPass subscription valued at $120. Members get access to $0 delivery fees, 5% back in DoorDash credits on eligible pickup orders, and $0 grocery and convenience store deliveries.

Amazon Music Prime gives you access to millions of ad-free songs and playlists. Listen with Alexa or on the go when you download to your mobile device.

Amazon Photos offers unlimited full-resolution online photo storage and 5 GB free video storage. Access your photos and videos anywhere, from your desktop, mobile, or tablet devices.

Prime Reading lets you enjoy unlimited reading on any device, with over a thousand books, magazines, comics and articles.

Amazon First Reads allows you to choose one Kindle book of the six Editors' Picks each month for no additional cost.

Prime Gaming offers free games, in-game loot, and a Twitch channel subscription every month.

How can I find the best Amazon deals?

Even without the excitement of Prime Day, Amazon’s shopping pages are broken down into easy to shop sections that give you access to the best daily deals even outside of Prime Day. Under the Deals Store tab, you’ll find each section filled with limited-time offers.

Deals of the Day: Here you’ll find a selection of items that have been marked down for 24 hours.

Lightning Deals: These exclusive sales last for just a few hours, while supplies last. Keep track of the progress bar because once it reaches 100 per cent or time runs out, the discount is over. Prime members receive access to these deals 30 minutes before the public.

Savings & Sales: Find deals on marked-down items available to purchase through Amazon’s vast online marketplace.

Coupons: Get the best prices on the items you know and love with en ever-changing selection of coupons.

Prime Early Access Deals: Shop items on sale before Prime Day with these early discounts.

