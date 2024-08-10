Prince Albert reveals feelings on first meeting with Princess Charlene: 'I don't know if we fell in love'

Although Prince Albert and Princess Charleneof Monaco have been married for 13 years, it appears that the duo didn't have a love-at-first sight moment when they initially crossed paths.

The pair first met at the Mare Nostrum swim meet back in 2000. Charlene was at the event as a professional swimmer, which Albert attended due to it being staged in his home country of Monaco. "I don't know if we fell in love back then," Albert explained to Paris Match. "You know, after that, I didn't see Charlene again for several years."

Albert and Charlene started dating in 2005, before making their public debut as a couple at the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Most read

However, Albert's future bride clearly left an impression on the royal, as he recalled of the former swimmer: "I thought that she was an excellent swimmer and that she was friendly, cheerful, and approachable."

Albert revealed it wasn't love at first sight when he first met Charlene (Gallo Images)

Albert and Charlene also shared a rare insight into their early dating life, with Albert joking he got in trouble after he "didn't get her 'home' in time".

Both royals are former Olympians, with Albert having competed in the bobsled in five consecutive Games, while Charlene competed in the 2000 Olympic Games.

Albert and Charlene went official in 2006 (Pascal Le Segretain)

In the interview, the pair dropped hints that their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, could also compete in future events, with both having a love of sport.

Alongside swimming and gymnastics, Albert added: "They also tried out fencing, tennis, and volleyball. Jacques does taekwondo."

The royals revealed their children are very sporty (Pascal Le Segretain)

Last month, the pair marked their 13th anniversary and to mark the special occasion, they posted an intimate picture of themselves on the official Palais Princier de Monaco Instagram account.

The image featured Albert tenderly placing his arm on Charlene's back as he smiled at her during a balcony appearance with their twin children.

Albert and Charlene walked down the aisle in 2011 (Marc Piasecki)

Charlene wore a knitted grey bodycon dress with a wraparound bodice while Gabriella rocked a white frock and Jacques wore a dark jacket which could just be seen as he stood in front of his mother.

READ: Princess Charlene's premarital overhaul of 'mournful' Monaco palace

DISCOVER: 5 royal couples who fell in love at the Olympics

