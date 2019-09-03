Prince Andrew engagements in Northern Ireland cancelled in wake of Epstein scandal

Several of Prince Andrew's public engagements in Northern Ireland have been cancelled, as a direct result of recent publicity about his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sky News understands that organisers withdrew their invitations, with one expressing concerns that his presence would "change the narrative" surrounding their event.

One of the events would have involved a ceremony at Portrush railway station which has just had a £5m upgrade. The other venues have not been confirmed by government officials for security reasons. The decision to cancel was taken by the hosts, rather than the Royal Household.

The prince is still due to spend several days on the North Antrim coast, attending a youth golf tournament which bears his name. The annual Duke Of York Young Champions Trophy is being staged at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Prince Andrew is a patron of the club, and in July he attended The 148th Open Golf Championship which returned to Portrush after an absence of 68 years.

The Young Champions Trophy is an international competition featuring boys and girls under the age of 18, from 38 countries. The competition's website boasts that future stars of the game including Rory McIlory have competed in the event since it was founded in 2001.

Sky News understands that Royal Portrush's committee have been warned that it would be inappropriate for the prince to attend next week's event in light of the recent publicity.

But Royal Portrush will not withdraw the invitation given he is both a member and patron of the club, and it is waiting to hear whether he will press ahead with his visit.

:: Listen to the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Jeffrey Epstein was facing federal sex trafficking charges relating to the alleged abuse of underage girls, and had previously been convicted of child sex offences. He killed himself in a New York jail last month.

Prince Andrew has admitted knowing Epstein since 1999, but "saw him infrequently".

In a previous statement he has said: "At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.

"I have said previously that it was a mistake and an error to see him after his release in 2010 and I can only reiterate my regret that I was mistaken to think that what I thought I knew of him was evidently not the real person, given what we now know."

Prince Andrew was on holiday in Spain as the Epstein controversy developed, but returned to royal duties last week at a regatta in Dartmouth.

A palace spokesperson said: "The Duke of York has a full programme in Northern Ireland as founder of The Duke of York Young Champions Trophy. HRH will undertake a number of engagements related to the tournament, at which there will be 66 sportsmen and women from 35 countries.

"The duke will meet volunteers, supporters and representatives from local businesses, host the tournament dinner, attend the tournament and present prizes."