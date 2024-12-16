Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham Christmas celebrations amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Prince Andrew out in his car at the Royal Lodge - JIM BENNETT

The Duke of York will not join the Royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, The Telegraph understands.

Both Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the Duchess of York, have decided to avoid the annual family gathering amid the ongoing scandal over the Duke’s close links to an alleged Chinese spy, who has been named as Yang Tengbo.

It comes after the Duke was urged to “do the decent thing” and maintain a low profile over the Christmas period to avoid causing further embarrassment to the King.

Royal insiders had suggested that he stay away from the family’s annual private lunch this week as well as the high profile walk to church from Sandringham House on Christmas Day.

The King had hoped that the Duke would do the “gentlemanly” thing to avoid having to force his hand.

The decision was made easier because of the fact that neither Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie were due to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year.

It was suggested around a year ago that they might like to enjoy the festivities with their respective in-laws, having not done so since they were married.

Discussions about where the Duke and his ex-wife would spend the day had been ongoing for some time.

