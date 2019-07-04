Kate reveals Prince George 'played tennis with Roger Federer'

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are renowned for their love of sport and it seems they’re passing it on to their children as well.

Kate, 37, attended day two of Wimbledon to watch a match between British player Harriet Dart and American Christina McHale on Court 14 and Roger Federer and Lloyd Harris on Centre Court.

The royal sat with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired British star athlete Anne Keothavong and talk soon turned to Prince George’s interest in the sport.

According to Wimbledon Morning Coffee, Kate reportedly said her five-year-old son’s favourite player is Roger Federer and he’s even played tennis with him.

The Cambridges are said to be good friends with Swiss star Federer and his wife Mirka. The couple even attended Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews in May 2017.

READ MORE: Shop the £18 beauty product the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted using at Wimbledon

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding in 2017. [Photo: Getty] More

Kate revealed back in 2017 that she planned to teach Prince George how to play tennis.

At an engagement at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, south-west London, she asked Lawn Tennis Association coach Sam Richardson for tips on how to teach the game to four-year-old George.

Sam said: “She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball.

“She said he’s interested in it but more in whacking the ball. You have to wait for them to show an interest. That’s the most important thing.”

READ MORE: Archie’s godparents not ‘celebrities’ as Meghan and Harry keep christening details private

Kate attended day two of Wimbledon this week. [Photo: PA] More

He also revealed that Kate had been getting tips from Judy Murray.

“She said she spoke to Judy Murray and she suggested taking away the racket and do more of the basic stuff, which is absolutely right. But four year old boys want to swing the racket around.”

It’s also previously been reported that George and his sister Princess Charlotte, four, have been having tennis lessons at Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London.

The Duchess of Cambridge has attended Wimbledon every year since marrying into the Royal Family and has been Patron of the Lawn Tennis Association since 2017.

Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on 22 July.