Prince George and Princess Charlotte spent their half-term break doing the cutest activity with mom Kate

During their recent half-term break, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were treated to a couple sweet treats: quality time with their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, and a visit to a luxury hotel near their holiday home, Anmer Hall. It’s been reported that the rambunctious duo spent some time at the burning off some energy at the outpost’s pool.

According to the Daily Mail, the 37-year-old mom organized some races for the fun-loving tots along with some diving lessons. A source who was at the hotel at the same time as the trio told the publication that the visit was a relaxed affair for the royal family.

“The children were very well behaved and both were practising their diving from the side," they said. “Kate was organizing little races for them and they did it around four or five times. She said ‘ready, steady go’ and did a downward chopping action in the water to indicate the start of the race.”

The source went on to say that George, 5, and three-year-old Charlotte looked confident in the water. George especially showed off his skills by winning every race. “He was swimming front like a dog paddle style and jumping in from a squatting position the side. Charlotte was doing sitting dives. She was squatting on the side with her arms up in dive position, she kept saying: ‘Look mummy I’m diving in.’”

Kate is said to have been very encouraging of the kids, though there were several instances where she had to warn them away from jumping too deep or close to the sides of the pool. She also looked relaxed yet stunning during the visit. “She had full make up one while she was in the pool. And she had drop pearl earrings and her engagement ring. Her hair up in a butterfly type hair clip and looked extremely elegant.” In between splashing in the water, the trio also enjoyed some time in the hotel’s steam rooms and saunas.

Though Prince Louis was left home during the local excursion (perhaps to enjoy one-on-one time with his dad, Prince William!), he and Kate shared some special moments together on Valentine’s Day. Footage, which was shared on Twitter, showed the pair wandering through the park and feeding the ducks at Serpentine lake. The mom-to-three looked relaxed as she enjoyed the sunny London day, wearing black skinny jeans, a black puffer jacket and New Balance sneakers.