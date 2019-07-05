Prince George Is Taking Private Tennis Lessons From Roger Federer

From Marie Claire

Tennis legend Roger Federer has been helping five-year-old Prince George with his tennis skills.



The Swiss player visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s home to give Prince George a one-on-one coaching lesson.



Sporty George is following in his mother and father’s footsteps, as the whole Cambridge family are known to be keen tennis and soccer fans.

If you needed any further proof that five-year-old Prince George is truly living his best life, look no further than the news that the mini royal has been receiving private tennis coaching from none other than legendary player, Roger Federer.

In the midst of Wimbledon, the Swiss sports star has revealed that he took a break between matches to visit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their home in Berkshire, UK, to give Prince George a few tips and tricks on improving his game. And, according to Federer, George is a total natural.

Speaking about “cute” George’s early tennis skills, Federer said: “At that stage it’s all about just touch the ball, it’s already good. Same with my boys. I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him. I'm the only player he's ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favorite player.”

"I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports,” Roger said. “His mum has always enjoyed their tennis. I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time.”

Earlier this week Kate Middleton revealed during her visit to Wimbledon on Tuesday that her oldest son had gone head-to-head with Federer. Wimbledon Coffee Morning host Adam Hunt revealed that Kate said George had been thrilled to hit a few balls with his favorite player. “The whole family loves tennis, and George is apparently quite a good player,” Hunt recalled.

To say that Kate and William are leading a sporty example for George, Charlotte and Louis would be an understatement. Kate is such a passionate tennis fan that she’s even a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), the organization which hosts Wimbledon.

During royal appearances, the Duchess of Cambridge regularly gets involved with sporting activities such as soccer, hockey and netball. Meanwhile, Prince William is a devoted soccer fan and closely follows Aston Villa Football Club.

Who knows, maybe it'll be Prince George lifting the Wimbledon trophy one day?

