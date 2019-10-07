Prince George's Pure Joy During A Weekend Football Match Will Brighten Up This Dreary Monday

From ELLE

There were already signs that Prince George was following in his father's footsteps and blossoming into a football fan when he was pictured in an England shirt during the Lionesses' game-changing World Cup tournament over the summer.

But now, there are indications he may even be a bigger sporting fan than his dad and uncle, Prince Harry, after he was photographed - frankly - the happiest we've ever seen the young royal at a football match this weekend.

On Saturday, the Cambridge family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, George and sister Charlotte (we assume one-year-old Louis might not be quite as enthralled by a football game just yet) headed to watch William's team Aston Villa take on Norwich City.

Photo credit: Stephen Pond - Getty Images More

The family were pictured at Norwich's Carrow Road stadium on Saturday to see the Birmingham-based team beat the home side 5-1.

And there really was no fan who appeared to be more thrilled than six-year-old George, who wearing the team's claret shade shirt, was seen jumping up and down, throwing his arms in the air and grinning from ear to ear to celebrate the result.

In an adorable moment, captured by Soccer AM and shared on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, the young prince was also seen beaming at his mum, Kate, and dad, William, who also looked like they were having a great family day out.

Clearly thrilled with the royal's support, Aston Villa took note of the appearance, tweeting after the match: 'You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness'.









