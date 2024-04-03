Who are Prince George's seven godparents, from Princess Diana's friend to royal cousin?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn son Prince George (Getty)

As royal watchers around the world remember, Prince William and Princess Kate's first child Prince George was born in London on 22nd July 2013.

The future monarch was christened at St James's Palace three months later, on Wednesday, 23rd October 2013.

Shortly afterwards, Buckingham Palace revealed that the young Prince has an impressive seven godparents, including one of his relatives and close family friends. Read on to find out more about them…

Zara Tindall

Mum-of-three Zara, 42, is of course a familiar sight in royal circles, being Prince William's first cousin and the youngest child of Princess Anne.

Sharing daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, and son Lucas, three, with her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, Zara clearly enjoys having youngsters around and is no doubt a proud godmother to the heir to the throne.

Zara and Mike's brood enjoy spending time with the Wales children (Getty)

The talented equestrian has previously showcased her bond with her younger relative, including on Christmas Day 2023, when she put her arms around George as they made their way back to Sandringham House after the traditional church service.

In an interview with Australian Woman's Weekly, Zara and Mike also revealed that they often hang out with William and Kate and their brood. "Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have," explained Mike.

Julia Samuel

Julia is a distinguished psychotherapist, MBE, and host of the podcast Therapy Works. A close friend of Prince William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana, the mother-of-four keeps in touch with her late friend's family.

Last month, she interviewed Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, about his new memoir, A Very Private School. In the candid chat, the author and historian opened up about his experience of abuse at boarding school as well as talking about his childhood, when he and Diana were so close.

Julia arriving at Prince George's christening

"We miss her," Julia movingly summed up. The 64-year-old previously talked about her relationship with the heir to the throne on Elizabeth Day's podcast How to Fail in 2020.

"He is amazing. He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she [Diana] would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them," she said.

The Duke of Westminster

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is another of Prince George's godparents, having been a close friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry for many years.

According to The Sunday Times' royal editor Roya Nikkhah, Hugh, 33, is also one of Prince Archie's godparents.

The Duke is a friend of both princes (Max Mumby/Indigo)

A businessman and aristocrat, he boasts an estimated fortune of almost £10 billion. Last April, the Duke announced his engagement to Olivia Grace Henson, who attended Marlborough College with the King's niece and William and Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

The couple's wedding is set to take place on 7 June, with the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly among the invited guests.

Emilia Jardine-Paterson

Emilia is one of Princess Kate's closest friends, having met the future queen in their school days at Marlborough College and been one of her biggest supporters since, jetting to Ibiza with Kate during her short-lived split with Prince William in 2007.

Emilia is one of Kate's closest friends (Max Mumby/Indigo)

She's also reportedly known William since they were younger and her husband David attended Eton College alongside the heir to the throne. William and Kate were among the guests at the couple's Devon wedding in 2010, sparking speculation that they might be next.

Like her friend, Emilia is a mum-of-three and it's previously been reported that she helped Kate redecorate her royal homes Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall.

Oliver Baker

Another close friend of George's parents, Oliver attended St Andrew's University with the couple.

William and Kate went to his 2010 wedding together and he and his wife Mel returned the favour the following year.

Oliver attending last year's Royal Ascot (Max Mumby/Indigo)

Mel and Oliver mostly remain out of the spotlight but they have occasionally been photographed attending events including Cheltenham with their royal friends and were spotted joining the Wales family and the Middletons as they attended church back in 2016.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton

Jamie worked as a Private Secretary to Prince William and Princess Kate as well as Prince Harry, holding the role from 2005 until 2013.

The former solider, 64, who served with the Irish Guards and the Special Air Service, shares many connections with the royals, having also served as Equerry to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother between 1984 and 1986.

Jamie was Prince William and Prince Harry's Private Secretary (Getty)

Like William and Harry, he attended Eton College, and the father-of-four's son Billy, who was ten at the time, was one of William and Kate's pageboys at their April 2011 wedding.

During his time working for the royal brothers, he also served as a director of Sentebale, Prince Harry's charitable organisation.

William van Cutsem

The son of King Charles' late friend Hugh van Cutsem, William has long been good friends with the Prince of Wales. The two Williams have been close since childhood, with Hugh and Charles' friendship dating from their time at Cambridge University.

The friends grew up together (Max Mumby/Indigo)

William's brother Edward is the monarch's godson and was one of the page boys in his wedding to Princess Diana.

His niece Grace was the young bridesmaid famously photographed covering her ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Prince William and Kate's wedding. Two years later, Prince William was an usher at William van Cutsem's wedding to Rosie Ruck Keene.

