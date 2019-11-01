Prince Harry sends good luck photo of Archie in Red Rose jersey to England rugby team

Prince Harry has sent a good luck message to the England rugby team ahead of the World Cup final by sending them a sweet photo of son Archie in a Red Rose jersey.

England take on South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama tomorrow morning and the Duke of Sussex, a long-standing rugby fan, has got in touch to show his support.

Prince Harry has sent a picture of baby Archie in a red rose babygro to the England Rugby team ahead of the world cup final [Photo: Getty] More

England player, Sam Underhill has revealed baby Archie is hoping to be the team’s lucky mascot.

When asked if he had received support from the Royal Family, he said: “Not personally! But as a group we've had a couple of messages from Prince Harry.

“He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive.

“He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch.

“I'm still waiting on my personal message!” he added.

Prince Harry is patron of the Rugby Football Union and a keen follower of the sport, having previously been seen cheering on the team at a number of Six Nations and other international matches.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to The Daily Telegraph that while her husband is Japan for the rugby match, her and baby Archie will be watching the match from home at Frogmore Cottage.

And the duchess plans on making sure little Archie is suitably dressed for the occasion in an England babygro.

It isn’t the first time Prince Harry has publicly got behind the team. After England’s semi-final victory over New Zealand last week, the duke headed to Instagram to congratulate them.

“Wow, what a game of rugby! Another fantastic performance from our boys. Well done lads!

“You are making us all incredibly proud back home - bring on next week!”

Ahead of the tournament in Japan the duke shared an uplifting message to the England players in a bid to offer some encouragement to the team.

“Alright lads, just wanted to wish you the best of luck for the World Cup,” Harry said. “When I saw you at Pennyhill Park you were all so in sync and this is certainly the best-prepared team we’ve had for many years thanks to the time that you’ve spent together.”

“I hope Eddie is fitting in well. Hope the humidity is not too bad, but you’ve got the whole country behind you, everyone is so pumped for this. It is definitely our year.”

“Make sure you bring it home. Most importantly, have fun, and also, Archie loves the shirt, so thank you, cheers!”

After Harry's Japan trip, the couple are rumoured to be taking a six-week work break, which insiders are speculating could be a test for a future move to the US.

Earlier this week Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a Happy Halloween message to their official Instagram account, which revealed the sweet nickname the couple use for their 5-month-old son.

“Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!” the message read.

